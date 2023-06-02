The good news: There’s a great package of bills going through the Oregon legislature that would help us, right here on the Oregon coast, save money and improve air quality in our homes and businesses. It’s called the Resilient Efficient Buildings Package (SB 868 - 871 and HB 3166). If it gets passed this year, it will help unlock a bunch of federal money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and Inflation Reduction Act and set up a one stop shop to help people renovating or building their homes and businesses access those rebates and incentives.
The bad news is our Senator Suzanne Weber is not showing up to vote. By participating in a walk-out that intentionally prevents the legislature from holding floor sessions, she and her walk-out colleagues are derailing common sense policies like the Resilient Efficient Buildings Package.
