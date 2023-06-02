Letters to editor

Oregonians do not want legislators to play hooky. That’s why we set basic rules for attendance along with consequences for those who don’t abide. Yet despite that mandate, some still pretend the office they’re elected and paid to fill doesn’t come with a work requirement.

When leadership fails, we the people must lead. So, my wife and I recently took time out of our schedules to stand on a street corner holding signs, asking a state senator to do her job. We shouldn’t have to do that, but Suzanne Weber began her first legislative session after her oath of office by staging a walkout because of bills she doesn’t like.

