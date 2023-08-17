Letters to editor

It is never easy, especially in a small close-knit community to have strife related to city council and top city administration activities. It is certainly not comfortable to announce this effort to recall Mayor Tim Hall. Yet with Mayor Hall at the helm, we have continually noticed increasing dissention under his watch, including lack of appreciation, even attack towards citizen efforts and differing opinions.

As a group of short and long me Garibaldi residents, who have collectively spent thousands of hours of dedicated community service to our town; from volunteering with civic office/duties/events, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR), Garibaldi Museum, Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative (GCHI - Historic Boathouse Project), Pat Patterson Day, other Coast Guard Acknowledgement Events, Garibaldi Business Association, Crab Races, Garibaldi Days, Food Bank, Garibaldi Tourism Commission, community clean-up to regularly attending and participating in civic meetings, we have become outraged at the mayor and supporters of the mayor pointing to us as being negative and complainers as we speak to citizen accomplishments, suggestions and issues at Council meetings.

