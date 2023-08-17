It is never easy, especially in a small close-knit community to have strife related to city council and top city administration activities. It is certainly not comfortable to announce this effort to recall Mayor Tim Hall. Yet with Mayor Hall at the helm, we have continually noticed increasing dissention under his watch, including lack of appreciation, even attack towards citizen efforts and differing opinions.
As a group of short and long me Garibaldi residents, who have collectively spent thousands of hours of dedicated community service to our town; from volunteering with civic office/duties/events, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR), Garibaldi Museum, Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative (GCHI - Historic Boathouse Project), Pat Patterson Day, other Coast Guard Acknowledgement Events, Garibaldi Business Association, Crab Races, Garibaldi Days, Food Bank, Garibaldi Tourism Commission, community clean-up to regularly attending and participating in civic meetings, we have become outraged at the mayor and supporters of the mayor pointing to us as being negative and complainers as we speak to citizen accomplishments, suggestions and issues at Council meetings.
We have noticed a disturbing trend under Mayor Hall, of accusations and blame, instead of accomplishment and vision. It was disturbing and unsettling when a potential lawsuit against the city was published in the “Letters to the Editor” and as a feature October 27, 2022, Headlight Herald article, impugning our city and two of our councilors, running against the mayor, prior to the November election. Then this past June, the case against the city and the councilors was dismissed, a fact that went unmentioned until we brought it to the attention of the Headlight Herald and current councilors. We feel that the dismissal without prejudice is tantamount to an exoneration of the accused councilors.
There has been an atmosphere of wanting to find some “gotcha” activities with past city managers, mayors, and citizens, wherein out of town individuals, such as Helen Wright regularly shout out negative comments, mayoral supporters shout out to a citizen to shut the F*** up, and letters against these 2 councilors and citizens are read into the public record, so outrageous that no rebuttal or defensiveness seemingly worth the time.
Hall led the opposition to the construction of 66-unit apartment building, this without fostering an important community-wide conversation to possibly overcome the “not in my backyard” sentiment. This amidst our county-wide housing shortage, whereby a local valued citizen forged ahead to find a way to deliver critically needed housing. The City of Garibaldi offered the unusual, contrary to existing municipal guidelines, two percent loan to finance the system development charges (SDCs) to encourage this significant addition of needed housing in our county. This 2% incentive financing was also offered to two other prior city projects. The mayor and his advocates continue to disparage the then city manager and council vote, even though it was a unanimous vote to approve the 2% loan.
Apparently trying to manage his sinking support numbers, the mayor held a Town Hall where he disbursed an unsigned and unsubstantiated “Fact Sheet”, which served as fodder for his continual blaming of others instead of focusing on any solutions.
Hall wants to take credit for our Hwy 101 ODOT Project, that commenced in 1995, yet has failed to include the important effort to include the undergrounding of utility poles along Garibaldi Avenue (Hwy 101). He publicly claimed usage of Garibaldi Urban Renewal Association (GURA) monies for the project match, without going through the important GURA approval process. This likely will meet with approval, yet Hall has neglected to follow the procedural avenues and citizens have had to make a point to add it to the GURA agenda for approval.
Unfortunately, the negative impact on our city is driving our recall petition. We know there can be an effective plan working to assist those in resolving the years long effort to complete financial audits. We ask that all citizens take the time to investigate and understand how our city is now in a compromised position moving forward.
Please note the Recall Hall Flyer, mailed to all city Post Office Box Holders on August 10, 2023.
We are all available for discussion, my cell number is (503) 812-8423. Valerie Schumann and The Recall Hall Committee.
