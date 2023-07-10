In a letter to the editor in the June 20 edition of this paper, Ellie Hilger complains that the juvenile section of the county library includes books on transgender topics, written for a juvenile audience. She says that leaving those books there, where her children might see them, undermines her “parental right” to instill in them her religious beliefs, which apparently include the view that God disapproves of transitioning.
Well, what about my parental rights? I want my children to learn that, when it comes to gender identity, life isn’t as black and white as depicted in all the other books in the library; that many people feel misidentified at birth; and that, for some of them, transitioning, while difficult and complicated and not easy to undo, can be a way to ease their suffering and enable them to live a happy and productive lives. I want my kids to learn that so they don’t grow up misinformed, closed-minded and intolerant of anyone who doesn’t fit what some consider the norm, in this field or others.
The solution to this conflict of interests -- mine and Ms. Hilger’s -- is obvious: the books should stay where they are, and Ms. Hilger can tell her kids not to look at them. Meanwhile, I’ll tell my kids to go ahead. Other parents can make their own call.
It’s no different, really, than the decision-making parents engage in every night when it comes to certain TV shows. They’re entitled to say whether their kids watch or not, but not whether the shows can be broadcast.
Why didn’t Ms. Hilger think of this? I’m pretty sure she did. But maintaining parental rights isn’t really her agenda. The giveaway is the last sentence of her letter, where she complains that leaving the books on the shelves is “an attempt to indoctrinate young minds into a particular ideology.” Of course, banning the books is an attempt to indoctrinate young minds the other way -- to teach them that there’s something wrong, maybe even sinful, at least in Ms. Hilger’s mind, about transitioning. So, for Ms. Hilger, the issue isn’t indoctrination per se, but indoctrinating them her way.
I’m for leaving the books in the library and letting parents decide for themselves whether to let their kids check them out.
