Letters to editor

To Whom It May Concern:

I read the article on Sexual Assault Awareness and believe that this subject does not need to be brought out in the open, however, there was one omission in the article about HB 2002. This bill is going before the Oregon Legislature this year.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Now that it is legal, will you pump your own gas?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Now that it is legal, will you pump your own gas?

You voted: