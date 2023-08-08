I read the article on Sexual Assault Awareness and believe that this subject does not need to be brought out in the open, however, there was one omission in the article about HB 2002. This bill is going before the Oregon Legislature this year.
I am a retired E.M.T. Intermediate and served in this community for nearly 4 decades. When I started my training 41 years ago, my first day of class was “Do No Harm” and we were reminded that as a health care provider we were mandatory reporters of child abuse. I read HB 2002 which is labeled Gender Affirming Care in which a child can transition without parental consent or knowledge.
As a result, your child could make a life altering decision to be chemically castrated or surgically sterilized before adulthood. There is supposed to be counseling before the decision is made and the child is allowed to transition. In my training we were taught that people who were coercing a child into sexual act were called groomers or pedophiles. I find it sad that so many people are silent on this subject. I’m not sure if it is fear that you will labeled as a transphobe or hate speech etc. What is worse so many teachers, counselors, health care professionals, and ministers are not taking a stand on our most vulnerable citizens: children.
