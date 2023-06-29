I totally agree with Ellie Hilger’s letter about transgender info in the children’s section. Before all of the “in our face” info started, most of us would see a transgender or gay person and go on about our business. We weren’t disrespectful, we just went on with our own lives. It was their life to live as they liked. Now, however, when it is pushed at us through the media, tv, radio, in schools from kindergarten through college, in conversations (correct pronouns etc) it is becoming harder and harder to accept. Do you all not see the consequences of it all? Our country as it used to be, is changing, for the worse. Why can’t the adults pushing this agenda just let everyone lead their lives without trying to push their agenda in everyone’s faces. We have come a long way since slavery. America is not perfect and there are still issues but it’s better than any other country. And if you really think that there is a better place, and that America is racist and bias against you, move somewhere else. Just don’t don’t push your Anti-Christ ideas on everyone. Most Americans are respectful, good people and just want to live their lives without getting arrested by the “language police” because we used the wrong pronoun. Live and let live.
Diana Frigault
