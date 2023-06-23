My daughters (ages 3, 1) and I absolutely love going to the library. We are there at least twice a week. For not being able to read yet, both of my girls are ferocious readers. They will sprawl out in the library with a mountain of books and look through them one by one with delight.
Last week we came to the library as part of our usual routine, and I was shocked to see a book display set up in the middle of the children’s library promoting transgender ideology for very small children, including titles such as “I am Jazz” and “Neither”.
As practicing Catholics, my husband and I teach our girls that God made them perfect and whole exactly as they are. We teach them to love their bodies, as this is God’s creation, and the temple in which He dwells. Body and spirit are one, not two disconnected entities. It is impossible to cut the body away from the spirit, and vice versa. We must treat our body and soul connection with reverence, as it is God’s gift to us. Our bodies are part of the harmony of the created order, and our sexual difference is part of God’s self-revelation, as well as a sign of our ultimate calling: to give and receive love. Books on display in the children’s section that contradict this teaching is an undermining of our parental rights to instill into our children our religious beliefs and values. Although a child’s book on transgenderism might seem benign, it is a way to plant a seed of doubt into children’s identities that can lead to complicated and unnecessary medicalization. Puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, double mastectomies, and genital mutilation are all irreversible and leave the patient with grave health concerns, including sterilization and lifelong dependency on cross-sex hormones.
We are more than willing to have conversations with our daughters about the dangers of transgender ideology, but we would like to have those conversations when they are older, and on our terms. By having these books on display, the conversation is forced upon us. My girls are only beginning to categorize the differences they see between male and female. This is not the time to confuse them with political ideologies that are contrary to our moral and religious beliefs.
The library is a taxpayer funded institution in which all should be welcome. This can be achieved by remaining politically neutral. A children’s display on transgenderism is a lightning rod of controversy that divides communities. A display on this topic in the adult section, with books meant for adults, would be perfectly acceptable, especially if it also contained books with varying perspectives on the matter. To put this display in the children’s section, or in the general area where children walk in order to get to the children’s section, is an attempt to indoctrinate young minds into a particular political ideology, which ultimately undermines parental rights.
