The travesty I am pontificating about today is the unnecessary and overindulgent practice of placing a chocolate covered coffee bean on my warm coffee cup.
While the intentions are no doubt sweet and deceptively good natured, the actual practice of concealing a tooth-shattering caffeine pellet inside of luscious chocolate shell is a clandestine attack on my dental fortitude.
Could this conspiracy be born of one of our local dental practitioners? Are many of the baristas on the coast a part of this syndicate? I suggest further investigation is warranted.
Upon additional inspection, I realize the precarious placement of the confection atop my warm, steamy cup begins to melt the chocolate into a pool of sugary future tooth decay - Yet more evidence to suggest our “stewards” of oral hygiene are up to something nefarious! Where is their commitment to public health and adherence to the ADA Code of Ethics? I am flabbergasted, appalled, and utterly confused.
Good citizens of Tillamook County beware this attack on our well-being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.