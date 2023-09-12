Letters to editor

The travesty I am pontificating about today is the unnecessary and overindulgent practice of placing a chocolate covered coffee bean on my warm coffee cup.

While the intentions are no doubt sweet and deceptively good natured, the actual practice of concealing a tooth-shattering caffeine pellet inside of luscious chocolate shell is a clandestine attack on my dental fortitude.

