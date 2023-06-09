I worked with Suzanne Weber for more than a decade at the City of Tillamook. She was the Mayor and I worked as Executive Assistant to the City manager and I also administered the Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency (TURA). Suzanne was also elected to the TURA Board of Directors so we worked together many hours a week. While working with Suzanne we became friends and I began to understand the love she felt for Tillamook and the State of Oregon. Suzanne was on the City Council for many years before being elected as Tillamook City Mayor and held that position for more than a decade. The City flourished under her guidance. She was tireless and dedicated to the people of Tillamook and to the projects and issues put before her. City residents reelected her knowing she could be trusted with doing the right thing in each circumstance. Suzanne moved on to State government by being elected as a State Representative to the Legislature for her District and then on to become a State Senator. Nothing has changed with Susanne’s character or determination except for the fact she has now found that many of the other State Senators are not following the public state laws of governance set before them in regard to how bills and laws are presented and passed in the State Capital. She adheres to the laws, and she believes that all other elected public officials should adhere to the law. Suzanne and the other members of the Senate that are not participating in unlawful tactics and standing their ground for full disclosure and adherence to the public laws and ethics are doing this for the people they serve. If you are a law abiding citizen you should be supporting Suzanne and the other members of the Senate as they continue to protest the unlawful tactics of other State Senators. The protesting Senators are doing this for you and generations of Oregonians to come by not allowing rouge politicians to run amuck with disregard to the laws. Accountability for one’s actions builds character and holding another accountable for unlawful acts is good for everyone.
Debbi Reeves
(0) comments
