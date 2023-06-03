I felt pretty slighted after reading Representative Javadi’s letter to the editor dated May 12th. Of course, it’s good to have a champion for the timber industry, as the representative points out, timber is an essential component to our rural community and should be for generations to come.
What I found disconcerting was the utter disregard for the fishing industry, both sport and commercial, that has been absolutely crippled by overwhelming closures in recent years and will authentically have to call on the federal government for a welfare check just to make boat payments and feed our families when there is no “product” for us to harvest. The continued disregard of the value wild salmon brings to the district he represents is deeply disappointing and disturbing.
Set aside the fact that outdoor recreation generates over $550 million annually on the north coast, residents of our communities choose to live and recreate here due to the once abundant returns of wild salmon and the natural resources produced in the Tillamook and Clatsop State Forests.
Like the monocultured forests that have been compromised by Swiss Needle Cast on the Tillamook, our coastal economies can’t survive on timber dollars alone. The Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) that Representative Javadi continues to rail against will provide solutions to this complex problem. The HCP is designed to provide a pathway to recovery for wild salmon, now at 3% of their historical abundance, while continuing to allow the flow of timber revenue to county taxing districts. The HCP is a federally approved plan that addresses the needs of fish, wildlife and clean, cold water, while enabling logging operations to continue to harvest robust amounts of timber from these public lands. It’s really a win-win for Tillamook County and its residents that want to continue to live the quality of life we’ve come to expect on the Oregon Coast.
Please contact Representative Javadi at rep.cyrusjavadi@oregonlegislature.gov and urge him to fight for all residents of the north coast and help diversify our coastal economy to set up future generations of our rural residents for success.
