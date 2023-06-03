Letters to editor

I felt pretty slighted after reading Representative Javadi’s letter to the editor dated May 12th. Of course, it’s good to have a champion for the timber industry, as the representative points out, timber is an essential component to our rural community and should be for generations to come. 

What I found disconcerting was the utter disregard for the fishing industry, both sport and commercial, that has been absolutely crippled by overwhelming closures in recent years and will authentically have to call on the federal government for a welfare check just to make boat payments and feed our families when there is no “product” for us to harvest. The continued disregard of the value wild salmon brings to the district he represents is deeply disappointing and disturbing.

