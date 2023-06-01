I am frustrated, (and so is everyone that I talk to) with our Oregon State republican senators in their dereliction of duty and responsibilities as elected representatives. Now there are ten senators, including our Suzanne Weber, who are now not eligible for re-election due to 10 or more unexcused absences from participating in senate business. The talk is that the republican senators will challenge the state voter mandate on the legality of this ruling. If any one in the private sector didn’t show up for work for ten days would their job be still there? I think not. Would I vote for retaining an elected official after walking away from their elected position of high responsibility to their constituents? I think not.
Joe Balden
