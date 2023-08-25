I’ve been encouraged to address the misinformation that is being spread by a group that was strongly opposed to my election, my exposing the city’s financial problems and those responsible, and my being Garibaldi’s mayor.
To set the record straight, what Valerie Schumann failed to acknowledge is that I have worked alongside these civic volunteers for seven years and have financially supported most of the events and venues she listed. Here are a few highlights:
As mayor, I urged the City to use $6,000 in TRT funds to support the Lions Club Crab Races in 2022 and 2023, and served as a crab wrangler and track announcer; I co-sponsored the city’s 2022 Coast Guard Appreciation Day, personally funding the lunch meal for several hundred people; I served as a Docent at the Historic Boathouse and arranged The Oregonian’s interview of Schumann for the “Longest Pier” video with over 100,000 views that highlight Garibaldi; we supported TRT funding for Pat Patterson Day; and I even join in picking up trash on Garibaldi Avenue.
There’s more that includes support for OCSR and others. However, I did and do so without fanfare or need for public attention. I frequently offer my thanks and appreciation to everyone I meet and listen to residents’ concerns and suggestions. To paint me as some outsider stirring up trouble is disappointing.
Here are verifiable facts on other false claims:
The Highway 101 renovation project was listed in 1996, but each year, according to ODOT managers, the City declined to proceed. In 2021, ODOT regional manager Tony Synder wrote me as the new mayor to ask to finally get this long delayed federal project done (documented and verified several times).
We consulted with the GURA board chair who confirmed there were sufficient funds available to improve the road through downtown. They offered the necessary money to pay the city’s share of the road project.
We also consulted Tillamook PUD on putting utility lines underground. The cost to the city is an estimated $3 million. With the backlog of financial audits, we are not eligible for any grants or loans to do this. We are still seeking other funding sources.
The mutually agreed upon dismissal of the lawsuit by former city manager Juliet Hyams did not exonerate the two former councilors or excuse their actions. Residents who witnessed firsthand the acts of harassment actually encouraged her to sue. The lawsuit can be refiled at any time. As a grant advisor for Columbia-Pacific CCO, Hyams has continued unpaid to seek aid for Garibaldi.
Schumann’s claims about my involvement in the 2% SDC loan issues is dead wrong. It occurred in 2016-2017 before my time on the Council. The city has an Ordinance that requires developers needing an SDC loan to pay the Prime Interest Rate plus 2 percent. There is no City incentive program to lower the rate to only 2% due to the loss of future revenue for city services. The rule was ignored, so I raised questions as to why.
On his current project, developer Paul Daniels was asked to follow the Ordinance terms if they needed another loan. He agreed. The two other 2% SDC loan “deals” - also in 2017 - were done without the Council’s authorization (verified) and were publicly exposed in 2020.
I did not lead any opposition to the proposed 66-unit housing project as accused. This is false. Without the accurate unbiased assessment of the city’s water and wastewater infrastructure, the huge apartment complex could have put a costly strain on these critical city resources. This key information was kept from that council and public. The cost to residents to expand these vital systems is tremendous.
I encouraged the investor who is financing the current Daniels project to build housing that fits our community. He agreed to a compromise and that’s what is under construction now. A couple of adjacent neighbors - part of the recall group - are angry that I urged the city planning process be expedited to build it sooner.
At a Special Council meeting on June 29, 2023, Daniels urged the city to do a study to assess the city’s wastewater operations. He talked about the age of the current system. He knew it had capacity limits. Working with Senator Suzanne Weber, we secured ARPA funding for the study, which is well underway.
Look, I’m a retired unpaid volunteer who is working with now dedicated Council members to put the city on a solid financial footing so that better days can be ahead for everyone - that’s our vision. As for accomplishments, working to keep our city from needlessly being taken over by the county is our goal.
The negative divisive impact on our city is a group openly referring to our neighbors as “Flying Monkeys.” They should stop. To recall me for no specific reason other than they are unhappy I won re-election is senseless. I will keep my pledge of transparency and accountability to move Garibaldi forward.
I’m truly sorry that I even have to respond to this public attack. Thank you.
Tim Hall
Mayor
