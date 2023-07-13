Letters to editor

I am fortunate to own a small historical cottage in Neskowin. Formerly known as “The Old Bath House,” it was built in 1927 and serves as an attraction for locals and tourists alike to visit and enjoy. I was mesmerized by this village, this home, and the beauty surrounding it, and am proud to offer my home to guests who can share in and appreciate its charm.

Right now, the proposed amendment to Ordinance 84 which oversees vacation rentals is chock full of new regulations which are overly burdensome and set significantly higher standards for vacation rentals than other neighboring homes. Regulations need to be simple and straightforward, as well as equitable with community-wide rules. Additionally, upcoming limits on vacation rental growth allowing for only a 1% increase in each community could make it nearly impossible for homeowners who don’t yet have a permit to offer their home as a vacation rental in the future.

