I am fortunate to own a small historical cottage in Neskowin. Formerly known as “The Old Bath House,” it was built in 1927 and serves as an attraction for locals and tourists alike to visit and enjoy. I was mesmerized by this village, this home, and the beauty surrounding it, and am proud to offer my home to guests who can share in and appreciate its charm.
Right now, the proposed amendment to Ordinance 84 which oversees vacation rentals is chock full of new regulations which are overly burdensome and set significantly higher standards for vacation rentals than other neighboring homes. Regulations need to be simple and straightforward, as well as equitable with community-wide rules. Additionally, upcoming limits on vacation rental growth allowing for only a 1% increase in each community could make it nearly impossible for homeowners who don’t yet have a permit to offer their home as a vacation rental in the future.
If you are a homeowner in Tillamook County concerned about your property rights, whether you currently or may consider offering your home as a vacation rental in the future, this proposed ordinance would impact you by limiting your ability to share your home as a vacation rental and decreasing property values.
Moreover, the resulting loss in property value for existing permit holders poses tens of millions of dollars in litigation risk for the County for which all taxpayers will have to foot the bill. That risk and cost is needless; simple changes to the draft ordinance to protect existing permit holders would go a long way, but right now the County Commissioners do not seem willing to make the necessary changes.
I am part of a coalition of homeowners, local businesses, and workers committed to ensuring a vibrant vacation rental industry that supports healthy, livable communities. We care deeply about Tillamook County. Many have chosen to buy a house or live here because we know what a special place this is and we are invested in its future. People purchase a home or vacation property because they want to return again and again to this community. For some, renting it out from time to time helps them keep up a home they plan to retire to, and others plan to pass these homes on to their children and preserve their family’s connection to the community. We are committed to finding fair approaches to vacation rentals that work for everyone.
Limiting vacation rentals in specific communities which are historically seasonal tourist destinations could devastate the critical economic contributions they provide to tourism. In 2022, vacation rentals generated over $5 million in transient lodging taxes and fees. This money is a direct investment in our community – funding safety projects, local improvements, housing initiatives, and more. Local businesses, from restaurants to furniture suppliers, rely on business from guests and owners. Most vacation rental owners are families who own a single property and direct a lot of their rental revenue right back into our local communities.
As we see vacation rentals continue to add major economic benefits to our community, we want to be partners in helping the County modernize the regulation of our homes. We want balanced rules that do not single out particular homeowners to carry the burden we should all share, with enhanced enforcement to preserve the livability of our communities. And we support thoughtful, data-driven decisions that help our travel economy grow sustainably in ways that enhance the vitality of Tillamook County and its residents.
We cannot support the proposed draft to amend Ordinance 84 and we ask homeowners and businesses to join us in highlighting the harmful impacts this ordinance will have on our community to the County Commissioners.
