It is quickly approaching the 5-year mark since I began my adventure managing the South County Food Pantry in Pacific City. I have learned much along the way. The thing that stands out most is how this community comes together and supports one other. In the past five years we have seen our economy falter due to covid and inflation rise at a crazy rate. Numbers at the food pantry have more than doubled.
We are supported not only by Oregon Food Bank donations, but the donations of local businesses and private donors who are generous with their financial donations and donations of food and other items that we distribute to our community friends who need them.
I would like to thank our Community Partners: Beach Walk, Chester’s Market, Kiwanda Marketplace and Pelican Brewing. These businesses faithfully donate goods, enabling us to provide healthy food as well as nonfood items at each pantry.
Oregon Coast Bank hosts food drives for needed items. These drives are successful due to the efforts of bank staff, and the generosity of community members who donate. Thank you.
Kiwanda Costal Properties donates yearly, helping fund the purchase of items not available through food bank channels.
Donor to the Grateful Grub program at The Grateful Bread recently provided much needed eggs to us when they are so very expensive and hard to access.
We have many private donors who give regularly, both those who live locally full time and those who own vacation homes here. Without those funds, purchases of produce, bread, eggs, canned proteins, and many other needed items would be impossible.
The Village Coffee Shop recently sent a dozen donuts over to us on pantry day for volunteers. What a treat that was, and so very appreciated.
Our pantry is thriving due to the faithfulness of donors, volunteers, and the Nestucca Presbyterian Church, which provides our space and contributes in other ways. Please know how very much you are appreciated, and that we could not do what we do without your support. Thank you, South County Community!
If you own a business and would like to partner with us, or if you are an individual and would like to donate, please feel free to contact me at sunshineacres@embargmail.com.
