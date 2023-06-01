The following is a copy of an email I sent to Suzanne Weber. She has not responded to a prior message I sent to her.
I am a voting and law abiding resident of Tillamook County. As such I expect you to do your job and follow the law. As a small business owner I would not tolerate an employee refusing to work because they did not agree with me. If you did not like the law concerning unexcused absences, you and other republicans could have challenged that law some time ago. Now important legislative work is not being done because of you. I expect you and the other republican law breakers will find someone else to blame if the courts do not agree with you? If you cannot or will not do your job just resign.
