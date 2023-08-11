To the Editor: I am an 81-year-old caring for my 91-year-old sister which at times can be very challenging. Recently I was made aware of a non- emergency phone number which connects me with our Tillamook fire district.
Three times in two weeks I had to avail myself on this help; once to get my sister from her wheelchair into a bed, a second time to reposition her in her bed, and the third time to get her from the car into bed after an emergency trip to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.