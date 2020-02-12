Happy Wednesday everyone! It’s been awhile since we’ve released a Chamber Chatter, and we’re excited to get back in the habit of updating you every week with all things Chamber: what projects we’re working on, what community events we’re hosting, and other exciting news happening in our local business community.
To kick things off, we are officially hiring for a Program & Events Manager. Britta Lawrence, who has filled the role these last several months, has accepted a job at Tillamook Bay Community College as their Development Director. Her exceptional organizational skills and “can-do” attitude will take her far at the college and we are excited that she is staying in the community to continuing to do important work.
While she was with the Chamber, Britta made huge strides in writing and putting procedures in place for all aspects of Chamber business. She was also instrumental in the planning and implementation of the Oregon Main Street Conference last October and our annual Chamber Banquet just a few weeks ago. Britta’s energy, fresh ideas and follow-through made both of those events go off without a hitch. She also managed the Downtown Sweepstakes for 2019, where we saw instrumental growth in the amount of receipts turned in, the amount of money spent downtown and in the community engagement throughout the sweepstakes.
Needless to say, our next Programs & Events Manager has big shoes to fill, but we are excited to see how this new person can continue to improve and build upon the programs and events of the Chamber. This position will be responsible for planning, organizing, and directing programs and events of the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce - including the management of existing and the development of new programs and events that align with our mission.
In a nutshell, this position will manage the Tillamook Main Street Program, in affiliation with the Oregon Main Street Program, as well as all events both initiated and co-hosted by the Chamber. This includes things like our annual Community Awards Banquet, quarterly What’s Brewin’ socials and semi-annual How It’s Done series. This position will also oversee development seminars, ribbon cuttings, the downtown planter program, coordinate our monthly Mornings on Main Street gatherings, oversee annual events like the Cork & Brew Tour, June Dairy Parade and Small Business Saturday, and handle logistics surrounding the Chamber’s travel abroad programs.
The official job description is available on our website, www.tillamookchamber.org/jobs. Resumes can be emailed to me at justin@tillamookchamber.org before Feb. 21. We will conduct the first round of interviews after that.
This job is perfect for someone who likes to multi-task, can meet deadlines, and wants an avenue to pursue creativity inside a supportive environment. So if you have experience managing a significant variety of community events, can manage volunteers and committees, and above all are excited about the work the Chamber is doing in the community and the potential to grow our impact then we would love for you to apply for this job!
Justin Aufdermauer is the executive director of the Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce
