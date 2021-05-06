As we all are aware, the tourism and hospitality industry took the brunt of the COVID-19 economic impact. All around the nation and state, not just in Tillamook County, the industry suffered massive layoffs and furloughs starting in early 2020. Across Oregon, the hospitality industry lost nearly 39% of its employees, compared to 9% of other industries. Here, and in Clatsop and Lincoln counties, lodging was shut down for about 10 weeks. Restaurants were allowed to do take-out, but not all did. Museums closed, small retail shops tried online sales, farmers and fishers saw their revenue drop 75%.
Now, tourism and hospitality businesses need their workers back – but hundreds of jobs are going unfilled. Local social media posts, community meeting comments, and even a recent op-ed hint that people don’t want those “minimum wage” jobs anymore. But the reasons for not heading back to work have little to do with wage. More on that in a minute.
Recently Visit Tillamook Coast conducted a pay survey – and found the minimum wage argument a myth. The majority of the hotel/vacation rental sector pays an average of $22 an hour – including benefits. That calculates to $42,240 base pay for an individual working full time. That’s close to $44,592, which is the average individual’s wage across ALL industries in Tillamook County, and very close to the average household income of $49,895. Most restaurant businesses pay $15 an hour, plus tips. At that rate, even a part-time server can earn a full-time wage.
If there is any business in any industry that pays minimum wage, it’s usually for short term work, such as day labor. Paying minimum wage to regular employees results in constant turnover, and in the long run, that’s way more expensive than paying staff a wage that keeps them wanting to come back each day.
While our tourism and hospitality businesses have survived – lodging is in better shape than other sectors – all are facing staff shortages, often so drastic they may not be able to operate at full capacity. It doesn’t help that 1.9 million fewer people age 25-54 (the prime age labor force participation rate) are holding or looking for jobs than there were before the pandemic. Many have decided to drop out of the workforce for now, for several reasons.
1. This age group has largely not yet been vaccinated. They don’t want to risk themselves or their families to exposure.
2. This age group are the parents of school-age children, who have been until recently home-schooled, and may be again if COVID cases keep rising in the county.
3. Childcare services are extremely difficult to come by in Tillamook County, even on a part-time basis.
4. Enhanced unemployment benefits have helped people get by during COVID with a steady source of funds. And let’s face it – a steady unemployment check can be better than working two weeks, then getting laid off again because risk categories get more restrictive. And restaurant owners don’t want that to happen for their employees either, which could threaten going back on unemployment in a timely manner.
5. Many young people, such as high school graduates, lack transportation (a car). While our local bus system is very good, often the bus schedule does not coincide with hospitality work shifts.
6. People who might want to move to the coast and work will have a very difficult time finding a place to live, whether buying or renting.
There’s more to busting the minimum wage myth too. An extensive, years-long study of U.S. Department of Labor statistics shows that people who start their careers in tourism go on to make more money than those in manufacturing and health care. People in tourism also have higher rates of achieving a four-year undergraduate degree than those in other industries. Hospitality and tourism jobs are ideal for those in college, as many jobs have flexible work schedules that accommodate classes. Plus, it’s the best industry to learn those important, beneficial skills – customer service, working as a team, meeting people from different cultures and backgrounds, showing up on time for your shift, and treating people with kindness.
Visit Tillamook Coast is working with local tourism and hospitality businesses, Tillamook County Transportation District and Oregon Hospitality Foundation to help get potential job seekers the training and transportation they need to work in the industry. There are so many great tourism and hospitality businesses in Tillamook County. Please consider working in this industry.
