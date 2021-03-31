Let's Back Up! I will tell you why Hangar 'B' was built. This National Treasure is the only building of its kind open to the public. Naval Air Station Tillamook Played a pivotal role in defending the United States homeland during World War ll.
December 7, 1941 the Japanese attack the US Naval Base at Pearl Harbor.
February 23, 1942 a Japanese submarine shells the Ellwood Oil field off California coast, near Santa Barbara. This is the first time the US mainland was attacked by a foreign power since War of 1812.
June 21, 1942, a Japanese submarine shells Fort Stevens at the mouth of the Columbia River on the Oregon coastline. This is the first and only attack on the mainland American Military site during World War ll.
September 9,1942, a Japanese floatplane launched from the same submarine that shelled Fort Stevens, drops two incendiary bombs near Brookings, Oregon. This was the First-ever bombing on the continental United State by enemy aircraft. ln about 10 months, the Japanese attacked the United States Pacific coastline at least four times including at least two attacks against targets in Oregon. ln 1941, The Navy asks US Congress for authorization to purchase an increased number of airships.
June 1942, Congress authorized the construction of as many as 200 Airships.
The US Navy commissioned 10 Air Stations and L7 Hangars to house and deploy airships in contiguous United States. The airships were located in: Lakehurst, NJ; Glyno, GA; Weeksville, NC; South Weymouth, MA; Richmond, FL; Houma,LA; Hitchcock, TX; Moffitt Field, Santa Clara, CA and Tillamook, OR.
Navy airships patrolled the water off the Atlantic, Pacific Oceans and the Gulf of Mexico. Airships could look down on the ocean surface and spot a rising submarine. They were used to escort ships out of ports. There was never another confirmed attack by the Japanese on US mainland after the deployment of airships. There were approximately 89,000 ships escorted to safety during World War ll. About 450 ships were sunk prior to airships. Over 500 merchant ships were saved by airships.
Only 7 of the 17 Hangers survive today. Our Hangar 'B is the only one able to allow the public inside.
HANGAR 'B' is the largest clear span wooden structure in the world today. lt is important that we remember and the young people know past history of the part Tillamook County played in World War ll.
NOTE: I got a call from Bob Phillips, he remembers the property as it was before the Navy purchase. I was wrong in my assumption that the land was a forest, NO, lt was a farm with some timber to be fell.
The barn at the entrance to the Port of Tillamook Bay should have been a clue! Bob was a child at that time and told me that he remembers an apple orchard near Brickyard Road and another entrance to the Base on South Prairie Road in the area of the Gun Club now. Thank you Bob for Calling me.
Call me if you have memories or information about Hangar 'B'. We need your help. We need Board Members, Fund Raising Helpers, and donations. My Goal is to get the whole county involved. ln order to get Big Grants, we need to show our interest and local involvement.
