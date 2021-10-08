After the war, Tillamook Citizens must have felt a sense of loss and economically. But we are people, know how to make Loss turn into Plentiful. Now the hangars are empty, and the Navy is gone. What’s next?
The Navy used the hangers to store over 400 airplanes. In 1948, the Navy officially pulled out and leased the land and buildings to Tillamook County.
The end of the war brought many men and women back home to civilian life which created the need for jobs and homes. We live in the land of Eden a beautiful forest surrounds our valley with 5 rivers running through it to the Estuaries and the Pacific Ocean. Rich soils give us grass lands, wild berries, flowers, and just enough rain and sunshine to make this a perfect place to raise a family. Time to get to work, we need homes. Two planing mills were set up, one in Hangar ‘B’ by the Rosenberg family and another in hangar ‘A’ by the Angel Lumber Company. In 1955. Sparks from a nearby burner blew into the accumulated sawdust and tar atop Hangar ’B’ and started a fire. It took over 10 hours to extinguish the blasé but that became the first major fire ever to be put out in a wooden blimp hangar.
Diamond Lumber Company bought out the Rosenberg plant and continues adding on. Eventually operating a complete plywood plant and kiln. Diamond sold their interests to Louisiana Pacific. Louisiana Pacific also purchased Tillamook Veneer and operated that mill in 1957 to 1976. The recession of 1982 forced the price of timber suddenly upward, leaving orders for lumber dwindling. The financial impact was too much for Louisiana Pacific and they closed their operations later that year.
Some of you may remember the Cyclocrane in 1981 & 1982 until November 7, 1989. I was very excited about this project. Let me tell you about it. June 1981, executives of Aerolift, Inc., developers of a new hybrid type of Lighter-than-Air aircraft, visited Tillamook and leased a small section of Hangar ‘B’. Their invention, called the “Cyclocrane” had a body similar to a blimp, but was surrounded by controllable wing panels which pivoted on the body. It was designed to have the buoyancy characteristics of a blimp and the power enough to handle and lift a fixed wing airplane. Good plan, however, while the Cyclocrane was tethered and ready for a test flight, strong winds tore it from the mooring mast and destroyed it. It was insured, and two years later, on October 23, 1984, it made it first free flight. In spite of, much testing and several modifications, it would never reach operational status. The first and last flight was unsuccessful. The project ran out of money and was abandoned.
I remember the rail car restoration. These cars started out looking old, tattered, and rusty. They were elegant and beautiful when they left Tillamook. They were purchased and used for a rail trip from Anchorage to Denali National Park near Mt. McKinley, the highest mountain peak in North America. or now, the Hangar is used for a world war ll museum including other treasures of the past. A train engine is parked in the Museum area. The middle of the hanger is used for storing RV’s, camp trailers and at the far end is a mill.
For 79 years Hangar ‘B’ has stood firm against the elements. Built to be “temporary” and expected to only last a few years, this gallant structure is suffering from drenching rains, and gale force winds.
