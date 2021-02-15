Hello, my name is Carolyn Decker, I am one of six Board Members for Friends of Tillamook Air Museum. Our purpose is to raise money to make repairs and replacements to the Hangar. We will do that through donations, grants, fund raising and etc.
It is really important that you know about this majestic, historic building. Watch for my articles. I will tell you about the building, the reason it was built, how it was built and it's purpose. The story will come in bits and pieces. Today I will tell you about the physical part of this open span, all wood piece of art.
Work started in November 1942. the first thing that happened was, the land had a forest growing on it. My father was one of the timber men that cleared the land. This Hangar was built by the Navy. The Navy hired the workforce locally and also from as far as the Mid-West. The weather was horrible. Tillamook experienced 18 1/2 inches of rain in November, December brought 19 inches and january 1943 16 inches. It took 3 million board feet of lumber to build this giant. That is enough lumber to build 279 family size homes.
So, here are the numbers that tells you how BIG this giant is. Hangar 'B' is 1072 feet long (Note, (Noah's ark was 440' X 72' X 43'). A City Block is 100' lot. This building is over 10 blocks long. The width is 296 feet and 192 feet up to the top (crown). The floor's footprint is 7 acres (enough to play 6 football games simultaneously. If the roof was flat, it would be 12 acres. At one time, a small plane flew through the Hangar. There is a picture of it. I'm told that the letters on the roof are 100' long. I can only imagine how much it is going to cost to replace the roof or just repairing all the leaks could be huge.
Two major repairs necessary are the roof and the front doors do not open properly. I'll tell you about that later.
To be honest with you, our job is overwhelming. We need your help! To get the big Grants we need 13 board members and we need community help and donations.. this building and its purpose is part of World War 11's history. I will tell you about the job they did to save lives.
Friends of Tillamook Air Museum is a 501 (c) (3) organization.. If you stories about the Hangar., call me at Decker Real Estate inc. 503-842-8271
