Back to the purpose, SAVE HANGAB 'B'. The roof continues to leak. I was told the problem lies with the portion between the ventilation system whiccontinues at the top of the Hangar for the whole tength which is over 1000 feet. The place where the corrugated roofing material and the rolled roofing materials come together to meet near the monitor. The monitor is the flat structure on the top where the ventilation system should be.
I had the pleasure of talking to Bob and Linda Fitzgerald. Bob's father V.E. Fitzgerald was the main roofing company for that building. He figured out how to get the equiprnent and the roofing materials to the top safely and lay corrugated metal sheets on the half round structure.
Young Bob was on the job with his father, Bob has a lot of history and knowledge about the roof and-' pictures of the whole process, The other employees were Gerald Bush and Melvin Lawrence. The price tag was $292,000. The Port Manager said this was the first time the roof had been completely replaced, all at one time.
They used I tons of nails, approximately 8000 2' X L2' sheets of aluminum siding, a four'inch-thick bundles of the sheets weighed about 2000 pounds, there are approximately 300 tons of metal sheet on the side. The surface of the old roof was covered with a black surface. There is a reason that surface also, lt was not just to make the roof less shiny. The coating is put on to keep the metal sheets to protect them from touching each other which would cause a reaction sirnilar to electrolysis which will eat the metal up. This new roof will have a life of about 25 years. "According to that information, we are way past the due date."
Four men have carried out most of the roofing operation over that period of time and all are members of the Fitzgerald Roofing Company. Fitzgerald and Company designed and developed the equipment that was specifically made of the use on the hangars. The men me used a rtO-foot scaffold. The scaffold travels up or down a pair of cables. Depending on which direction the work is taking the men. Two large air motors mounted on the scaffold providing the power to move the structure and a separate air compressor on the ground furnishes the air for the leveling devices. Which the rrren used to keep the scaffold level as it moves up the side of the hangar around the natural curves towards the top. The compressor on the ground also provides the air power for the special hammers that are used to drive the four-inch nails which attach the new metal roofing to the hangars.
Mr. Fitzgerald says "We've designed this system over the years. l's say \ire've pretty well perfefied it. lt has four-braking systems, so that is practically fool praof, and if the system fails there are always the back-up systerns." The work crew used what they call a windowless elevator. lt was a cable car which rolls up the side of the hangar. Mr. Fitzgerald operates the crane from the ground which transports the car up and down.
Mr. Fitzgerald recommended that in 5 years {19S2} a black coat should be put on the glistening roof. However, He was plans to retire. "l'm wondering if that ever happened? Has the rust covered the black surface or the original shiny surface? Good question for Bob."
Thanks to all the folks who read this bit of history. I really enjoyed my conversations with the folks who called me with their stories. I will keep you informed about what we are doing. The pandemic has slowed all of us down for nearly two years. We can at least be in the same room when we meet. Money also slows us way down. We need a Marketing Person. We want to spread the news from the Pacific to the Atlantic. lf you are Marketing Person, call me. We are trying to get a Grant to pay for the cost of Marketing. My telephone number: 503-842-8271 email address: 2deckerrealestate@gmail.com
I INVITE YOU TO JOIN OUR TEAM OF "FRIEND" to help us save HANGAR 'B'. Four ways to do this; 1, Donations; 2. Monthly Donations; 3. Helping hands and Time with our fund raising events. 4, Join Our Board of Directors.
FRIENDS OF TILLAMOOK AIR MUSEUM We will keep you informed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.