Today I will share some interesting facts that will help you to see the value in saving this Titan of Tillamook.
The doors that open to the museum, do not function well. They are huge, heavy and unsafe to open more than 25% of the width. This is one of the repairs or replacements that is on our To Do List. The 25% limits the size of airplanes that we can get into the museum.
Starting at the beginning the North end of Hangar ‘B’. Two huge doors, 304 feet span timber box beams supported by two concrete towers. The box beams are 233 feet with a box beam end cantilevered. The Box section consists of solid 3’ X 2’ timber members at 45 degree angle outside and solid 2’ X 12’ timber members at the opposite 45 degree angle inside forming a box approximately 21 feet square with corners of the box designed with large angle and crisscross timber members bolted to each other and to the corner angles. Interior timber stiffener frames maintain the integrity of the box section.
Rita Welch, Director of the Museum, tells me that the original roof was put on as a temporary structure. It was tar paper or a similar roofing material. This building is over 70 years old and part of our History. Maintenance has been limited. The problems with the roof and the doors are caused mostly by rain and wind. The original builders did an excellent job on the building but did not follow through to the roof. When it rains, it pours into the hangar.
Erickson started the Museum with his airplanes and took them with him when he left. In the 70’s Erickson put variegated tin on the roof and the letters “Air Museum” are each 100’ long. When he put that tin roof on the building, it became a permanent structure. When Erickson left, the Port of Tillamook Bay took over the museum.
The giant Hindenburg was 803’10” long, 132’1” tall. Our Hangar is 1072 ‘ long 150’ high. It would fit inside Hangar ‘B’
Noah’s Ark was 420’ long, Hangar ‘B’ is 1072’ long.
The roof area on Hangar’B’ is about 12 acres which is 1 ½ times more than the Vatican State.
A city block is 100’ long. The hangar would take up 10 blocks excluding the streets.
The construction of all 17 hangars took a little over one year. Five were torn down due to lack of use. Three were destroyed by a hurricane and one burned to the ground. Our sad loss!. I had a call from a lady in California. She reported that their hangar still stands. Our hangar is the only one open to the public. Let’s keep that way!
The airships control car (gondola) was equipped with (4) 350 pound depth bombs that could be dropped on the enemy, also (2) .50 cal. Machine guns, one front and one back, plus 8 to 10 crew members.
Gary Holmes called me from Spokane, WA. The Headlight Herald comes to his home weekly. He reads my stories about Hangar ‘B’. (Side Note) Gary and I graduated in 1956, same class, Tillamook High School. We talked about the school parties we used to have at the Officers club and Mess Hall. The Air Force was using the Base at that time as a school to train the young Airmen for their jobs serving our country. The Port of Tillamook Bay has made improvements to the Mess Hall. It is a beautiful room being used for a variety of events leased for public use.
Thank you for the call Gary. I encourage anyone to call me if you know something about that time or the hangars.
JOIN OUR TEAM OF “FRIENDS”, HELP US TO SAVE HANGAR ‘B’ There are four ways to join us.
1. A Donation; 2. Monthly Donations; 3. Help us with our Fund Raisers; 4. Volunteer for our Board, ‘Friends Of Tillamook Air Museum’
