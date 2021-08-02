The airships protected thousands of lives, and saved ships from the threat of enemy submarines, a success story for the Navy. It exceeded the expectations of Navy Operations.
The airship’s goal was to protect the convoy ships that delivered goods, oil and every kind of product from the fields and factories to keep our economy in the USA stable. Prior to 1942, 454 ships were destroyed. The submarines were an easy target for the airships, surface vessels and fixed-wing aircraft. That number decreased to just 65 in 1943.
The Airships made over 17,500 flights in the Atlantic and Pacific, accumulating 180,000 hours in the air. During the first eight months of 1945, LTA (Lighter Than Air) ships along the West Coast were out 47,000 hours. During the peak wartime operation, the month of March 1944, 119 airships were on the job. By the end of September 1945 only 30 were left. In all, 38 airships had been lost in missions and another 34 succumbed to accidents. A total of 77 crewmen were killed and 6 ground handlers. Only one airship was destroyed by enemy actions. Most of the losses were due to personnel error or weather.
World War ll ended September 2, 1945. Naval Air Station Tillamook was reduced to Fractional Status. Personnel were discharged or reassigned October 23, 1945. The last two airships K-87 and K-97 departed. Two weeks later, on November 10, 1945, Blimp Squadron 33 and Attachment 3 were decommissioned. Although the era of Navy Blimps is gone, their outstanding contribution to the war effort will never be forgotten. We are proud and thankful for the men and women that served at Navy Air Station Tillamook. It was our pleasure that they gave up a part of their young lives to keep us safe. THANK YOU
Jesse Embum shared with me her story. Jesse is a Tillamook girl, only 18, looking for a job. Her father served in the Navy during World War 1. She knows how to get things done. She got a job as a SHIPS SERVICE and earned .50 an hour. She too has a uniform and it is in the museum, it has SHIPS SERVICE on it. She is proud of that.
She worked in a multi-purpose building with a basketball court, also used as a dance floor. There was also a small store offering simple needs and wants for the Sailor’s, a library with a small collection of books, and there was a restaurant that served hamburgers, soda , ice cream and more. Jesse worked in the restaurant. She also did a lot of other small jobs for whoever needed help. Sometimes she would set pins in the bowling alley. Jesse was small but strong, she was able to lift that heavy cage to load the pins into it. Lt. Buchanan, Lt. Garland and Lt Neely were her bosses and Captain Klien was Commander of the Station. Jesse loved to dance, so that basketball court had plenty of activity. She won Jitterbug awards. Jesse worked there until the war ended.
THANK YOU JESSE for sharing your memories with me. Jesse is 94 and still full of energy, personality and life. Jesse’s last comment to me was “Nothing But Fun”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.