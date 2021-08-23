September 2, 1945, the war is over. What is next for the hangars? What was built to be temporary is now 79 years old. Hangar ‘B’s 80th birthday will be October 27, 2021. The FRIENDS Board are planning a huge Birthday party for Hangar ‘B’ in October, not sure of the exact date yet. You are all invited. Come see The Titan of Tillamook and the Museum full of history.
For the next few years, the hangars were used primarily as a storage depot for surplus military aircraft. Navy blimps that were stored here were purchased by Goodyear, Douglas-Leigh Sky Advertising and other companies and reinflated at Tillamook. Many fixed-wing aircraft were stored in the two enormous Tillamook hangars waiting for delivery elsewhere. The mission of the military at Tillamook had come to a close and the Navy decided to disband the Station. Sometime during the war years, CAA (don’t’ know what or who that is) made an offer to help create an airport. The Navy handed their Station over to Tillamook County. A fifteen year lease was arranged and a Commission was appointed to operate the airport and maintain the station facilities.
From 1952 and 1953 the United States Air Force launched instrument-carry helium filled balloons capable of high altitudes from the Tillamook Base in order to track the jet stream, known as the “Moby Dick Project.” They launched the balloons from the mooring circles on the Northwest side of the base from a semi-truck with a breakaway top. It was Designed by USAF Col. Parry, the truck was known as the “Parry Schooner.” The Air Force also used the Base as a training facility in 1955/56.
Entrepreneurs put them to work with creative Projects. Several aerospace type companies did not given up on the idea of the blimp and balloon type models as successful inventions after the war. I’ll mention a few. Do you remember the hot air balloonist, Ed Yost and Don Piccard? They crossed the English Channel with a hot air balloon in 1963.They came to Tillamook to attempt to launch a “Roziere” type of balloon which used two separate chambers of helium and hot air. Their goal was to fly coast- to- coast nonstop. Unfortunately, the balloon ripped during efforts to correct a problem with the helium portion and the attempt was abandoned. In July of 1979. Tillamook was once again the spot for another coast- to- coast attempt when the Davici Trans-America Helium Balloon was brought into Hangar ‘B’. Our exciting and unpredictable weather presented this project with prevailing Easterly winds early in the morning of September 26th. Success seemed assured until they were caught in a thunderstorm and started to ice up. At 12:56am on October 2nd, they made an emergency landing in Spencerville, Ohio, a mere 500 miles short of their goal. In 1990, the “Earthwind” project tested a prototype balloon in preparation for a around the world attempt. The balloon was launched on the evening of September 8th and landed in Omak, Washington two days later. In 1984, Wren Aircraft leased part of Hangar ‘A’ in an effort, to set up a shop to modify the Cessna 182 Skylane to give STOL {Short Take Off and Landing} characteristics. The STOL project did not last long. Do you remember Aerolift, Inc. also called the “Cyclocrane.” It was a blimp body with four fixed wings and a tail. It was built for lifting. Once again strong winds tore the cyclocrane from the mooring mast and destroyed it. Back to the drafting table and development, it was tested and failed on November 7, 1989. Grace Aircraft later named U.S. Airship Corportion, developed a blimp for advertising , known as “Skytalk”, later named “Spirit of Oregon”. We the people of Tillamook County, got to work and made things happen domestically. I’ll tell you about those projects and businesses next month.
If anyone knows anything about any of those companies or their projects in Tillamook, Please, call me….
Carolyn Decker 503-842-8271
Just a note as to our progress as a “FRIENDS” Board. We have added 3 more Board Members and 2 more Fund Raiser Helpers. A BIG THANK YOU TO THOSE FOLKS THAT SAID YES TO BEING A PART OF SAVING HANGAR ‘B’.
I INVITE YOU TO JOIN OUR TEAM OF “FRIENDS” TO HELP US SAVE HANGAR ‘B’ Four ways to do this:
1. Donations; 2. Monthly Donations; 3. Helping hands with fund raisers; 4. Join our Board of Directors: “Friends of Tillamook Air Museum”
THANKS to all the folks who reads this bit of History.
