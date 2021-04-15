Next, I will try to explain from the history what makes this huge rigid Airships do its job. Hangar ‘B’ was designed to hold up to 8 Series ‘K’ blimps, according to pictures. They were all fueled with hydrogen to give the structure the ability to lift and maneuver. The Blimp Squadron ZP-33 was commissioned on December 1, 1942. World War ll was coming to an end, August 43, cutbacks on Airships was set in motion.. However, the Airships continued to be useful for all domestic ships as observers to assist and protect them. Japan was also a threat. The Airships also heled us identify their fireballs and shoot them out of the air. One of them may have gotten away, due to a forest fire in 1945. It was in the middle of the forest. At that time, no other reason for the fire. OOPS, ‘chasing rabbits’ I wanted to tell you about the maned part of the Airship.
Eight to 10 crew members operated the Airship and maned the 50 caliber guns, mounted in the extreme forward upper section of the car. The compartment was 215.7 feet long, 79 feet high and 62.5 feet wide.
I need to tell you about a current emergency that is happening with Hangar ‘B’. Not only does it leak over 400 gallons during heavy rain fall, the severe wind storms we have had this winter is causing big parts of the hanger to blow off. The BIGGER problem is the front doors. They do not open properly.
Hangar ‘B’ is a National Treasure and it is the only building of its kind to open to the public. Naval Air Station Tillamook played a pivotal role in defending the United States homeland during world war ll.
The Tillamook Air Museum provides priceless educational opportunities for learners of all ages in both our community, the state of Oregon and beyond. After 70 years of service in the harsh climate of Tillamook, Hangar ‘B’ needs our help or it will not survive for future generations.
One of our goals is to seek large Grants, but, what are WE doing, while we WAIT? Just sitting on our hands and waiting? The Grants may be too late. We LOST Hangar’A’ Do you you have BAD MEMORIES or just don’t care? The reasons why, FORGET IT! It is time to do something , this is an emergency. We need Help and Donations. CALL ME! Carolyn Decker 503-801-0935. JOIN OUR TEAM!
JUST A NOTE: I was so pleased to speak with Fay Simmons , Bay city. She remembers when the Hangars were built. She knew a family, last name Wyss, that owned property in the vicinity of Long Prairie Road and Hwy. 101 (not sure if it was a home or a farm) the family was very sad about being forced to sell their property. Fays husband Bub was overseas fighting for our freedom. She remembers seeing the rail cars coming through Bay City loaded with finished rafter beams on their way to the building site for the Hangars. NOTE: There is a railroad track in Hangar ‘B’ with a train on it today.
Also, Fay shared with me that her parents own and worked the 24 hour restaurant on 2nd Street and what is now Main. Business was good! The Naval Air Station, Tillamook added to our economy. Also, I will add to this. The Navy built all the small 2 bedroom homes in that subdivision on 9th Street, Manor Place, Elm Avenue. Those homes are still in very good condition due to people taking care of the them.
That’s all for now!
