In early 2021, Wheeler City Council approved the original Ken Ulbricht development for a fish processing plant (with a restaurant, and employee housing) and a hotel, on his property in North Wheeler on Nehalem Bay.
ORCA and several Wheeler residents appealed the decision to the Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA). In March 2021, LUBA upheld the citizen/ORCA appeal on several grounds, including a determination that the city had not shown how the Ulbricht development complied with Wheeler's Vision Plan. The 2011 Vision Plan is a mandatory review criterion with significant input from Wheeler residents regarding development, and was voted into ordinance to serve as a guide alongside our Comprehensive Plan.
When LUBA remanded the case back to the Wheeler City Council in May of 2021, the Council agreed with the LUBA decision regarding the Vision (among other considerations) and rejected the development proposal. Mr. Ulbricht immediately appealed to overturn the city decision, and the case is currently back at LUBA, where Oregon Coast Alliance has intervened to defend the city’s decision to reject the project.
At the same time, Mr. Ulbricht came back with another project proposal — actually, two, from which he directs the city to choose — on his north Wheeler property, and this time threatened the city as well via a letter in July (see below), telling city officials they must approve one (hotel, etc) or he will proceed with the other (fish processing plant). But land use decision-making does not operate in this manner. Mr. Ulbricht, as an applicant, has no right to dictate terms to the city; Planning Commission and City Council must reject any application that does not fit the criteria for an approval. Wheeler officials will hold a hearing on only one of Mr. Ulbricht’s proposals, for a fish processing plant and retail facility.
On September 23rd, the Wheeler planning commission will hold a hearing at 7:00 PM to take testimony on Ulbricht’s proposed fish processing plant and retail market. Citizens can email testimony to citymanager@ci.wheeler.or.us or testify in person, or via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84759804788. Make your opinions known on a fish processing warehouse facility in which the product will be trucked in and trucked out, and whether it reflects your vision for Wheeler’s future.
Details on the proposed project (actual water usage, volume of fish processed, water treatment and effluent discharge) are not specified. What has been suggested is that the fish would come into Warrenton/Astoria via boat and will be frozen, trucked to Wheeler, processed, frozen and shipped out by truck. This is described as an “outright use” by the developer under the Water Industrial zoning of the property. The Planning Commission will evaluate it under the city's Design Review standards. The standards, as described, are fairly weak, and deal principally with issues such as paint color, exterior lighting placement and similar matters. However, Design Review does require that the project site plans conform to all relevant provisions of the ordinances and the Comprehensive Plan.
The Planning Commission is an all volunteer group. With respect for the effort they continue to put in on behalf of our town, community members can take part by providing input on what it would mean to have a large, industrial fish processing plant on the shore of Nehalem Bay at our north end of town. Under the criteria for the Vision Plan, which guides Wheeler development and is a mandatory review document in the Comprehensive Plan, this project appears to fall well short of "protect the natural beauty" and "preserve the small town character" of our town.
The following are excerpts from Mr. Ulbricht’s July 1, 2021 letter to the City:
“The Applicant expects design review to follow the process and review criteria in Wheeler Zoning Ordinance, and for the application to be approved. And denial or delay of the fish processing application will result promptly in litigation, which the Applicant will initiate in Tillamook County Circuit Court, to include claims against the City of Wheeler for 1. Inverse condemnation and 2. A de facto, illegal moratorium on development. This list of claims is not exhaustive. The Applicant will seek damages and reimbursement of attorney fees to the full extent of the law.”
Mr. Ulbricht continued by stating he would forego the fish plant if the city approves instead an application for houses (which would include short term rentals) and a 10-unit motel with additional overflow taken up by the short-term rental properties (where 10 units would no longer be 10 units). Ulbricht demanded the city do as follows: “the City would commit to shorten review times and otherwise expedite application for the ‘mixed use development” as it would require a rezone. Then, "If the City failed to issues final approval on or before November 30, or if anyone appeals the City’s final decision (for example to Land Use Board of Appeals), the Applicant will immediately proceed with the fish processing plant and commercial building for fish/shellfish sales.”
Mr. Ulbricht submitted the actual application for the fish plant (which the city initially deemed incomplete) he stated that since this is an outright use, he expected “to answer any questions regarding design and review only.” However, city officials must evaluate the project on all the relevant criteria applying to his application, which includes the Comprehensive Plan and related ordinances (one of which is the Vision).
Concerns regarding the proposed fish processing plant (there are certainly more).
WATER: Fish processing uses a great deal of water. Will this water come from the river or from our water system? As we stand right now, the City has enough water for use by the residents and for fire suppression, with little room for excess. A significant increase may mean that the City will have to build a new storage tank and other infrastructure at OUR expense.
The water usage plan that was submitted is woefully inadequate to tell the City leaders exactly how much water will be used. What appears is a worksheet with numbers of plumbing fixtures, but not how much water will be flowing through them.
CHEMICALS: Fish processing plant that includes shipping out frozen fish would likely require tanks of chemicals on site. Ammonia. bleach and other cleaning fluids are involved, as is caustic soda, oils, and greases. The proposal does not describe how these tanks and chemicals will be stored, and no emergency plan for any leaks, etc is shown. What will happen in the event of an earthquake?
Remember that this is unstable ground that has 5-15 feet of organic fill. According to the Geotech report on this property, in an earthquake, the earth will liquify and slide at least 15 feet. And the organic fill is stated to sink at least 2 feet when the load of a substantial buiding is placed on it.
WASTE: What is the plan to remove and properly dispose of the fish guts and heads? This needs to be spelled out specifically with agreements from those places receiving the guts.
WASTE WATER: Nehalem Bay Waste Water Agency has not yet signed off on this project. Fish processing typically uses large amounts of water and that water has to go somewhere. It cannot be put into the Nehalem River. How can NBWA adequately make an informed decision based on the water worksheet supplied with the application? If there are other estimates, they should be included in the proposal. A letter from NBWA stating the present system will handle all associated waste water should be obtained upfront, not as a contingency once general approval has already been granted.
STORM DRAINAGE: The City must have a plan from the developer on how the project will deal with storm water runoff and disturbed soils. This should not be left as a “contingency” for the County to deal with. Storm drainage has long been a problem for Wheeler, and a responsible plan must address it.
NEHALEM BAY FIRE AND RESCUE: There are standards and regulations that need to met regarding fire safety, and these must be addressed before this is passed on to the County for building permits. Our fire department needs to review the plans. and to issue a letter of approval, including a plan for chemicals in the event of a spill so close to the river.
TRAFFIC: The proposal is based on the concept that trucks carrying frozen fish will be turning left or right on Highway 101 where there is no light, just at the edge of town. The Department of Transportation should weigh in on this new proposed use. It is not clear where the applicant addresses this issue.
PUBLIC ACCESS: Wheeler is proud of our shared bay, and public access to the shoreline. Citing the industrial nature, the applicant has stated that no public access would be permitted on the warehouse's industrial frontage of Nehalem Bay.
VISION: The Citizens of Wheeler have stated in our Vision Plan the following, ranked by importance:
• Protect Natural Beauty of Wheeler
• Preserve Small Town Atmosphere
• Keep Town Safe and Functional
• Improve Livability of Wheeler
• Support a Vital Economy
• Enhance Citizen Enjoyment.
A fish processing/retail plant does not meet the primary goals of our Vision Plan. The applicant does not mention the Vision Plan in his application, nor does he demonstrate how this project fits within its guidelines. Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals remanded the previous application decision, in part, for that reason.
SETBACK FROM THE NEHALEM RIVER and BAY: This plant does not appear to use the waters of the Bay for anything and in an industrial application, the “view” is not an issue. The City should comply with county, state, and DLCD guidelines that no structure or improvement should be placed within fifty feet of the shoreline to allow for proper water run-off filtration, particularly in such a sensitive salmon habitiat.
Please join the Planning Commission hearing this Thursday, September 23rd at 7:00 PM to take testimony on Ulbricht’s proposed fish processing plant and retail market. Citizens can email testimony tocitymanager@ci.wheeler.or.us or testify in person (please consider submitting your remarks, however brief, in writing for the record), or via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84759804788.
Thank you for your time, I know this is a lot!
