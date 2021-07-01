Lets talk hair. My sons have long hair. Their father had long hair. I braid my boys’ hair. Our family has never really experienced any negativity about the length of their hair, until recently when my children entered school. As a parent, when my child comes to me with a problem I encourage them to try and solve the issue on their own. But when my child repeatedly reports the same issue, I step in to advocate for them. All kids should be shown respect and taught to be respectful. I should not have to justify my sons’ long hair with their culture. We are living in a major transition in perspectives and differences are on public display. Between social media and current events there is a movement happening. The time is now to teach children at a young age the value of cultures and educate them about different ways of life, even if those ways do not match your values.
No child should be made to feel less regardless of their appearance, culture or beliefs. A large majority of issues regarding appearances is due to the lack of knowledge. That crucial knowledge comes from the parent figure or figures and role models. What kids see and hear is what they replicate. The old excuse kids are cruel needs to be put to rest. Kids are cruel because that is what is taught and demonstrated to them. I have seen the vary traits that I despise in myself reproduced by my child. Something that I work on correcting for the both of us.
The issue of hair came about when my boys asked me to cut their hair off. I asked for their reasoning behind their request. My boys wanted to alter their appearance because of negative interactions from peers. What choice was I to make? Have them lose a piece of their culture or endure ignorance. We collectively decided to endure. The decision followed a difficult discussion on who they were, what they represented and what battle they needed to fight. They decided to keep their hair, the hair that ties them to their heritage and their father.
The solution to this issue comes down to respect. No sir, yes ma’am, please and thank you, is a great start to manors, but why are we as a society failing at showing respect for differences? I have heard so many people say “Oh I will show respect when respect is given to me.” or “Respect must be earned.” I used to see it that way too, then I changed my mindset. You see giving someone respect, regardless of appearance, is a reflection on you and not them. If you show respect to everyone, how does that reflect on you? Most definitely not poorly nor perceived as weak. We will always have our differences and may not agree as to what is acceptable but that should not change how we treat one another. Lead by example so our children may follow in our footsteps.
