In the following attempt to deal simply with great matters, I acknowledge in advance the numerous exceptions and counter-arguments to my observations about political brands, tribal membership, and conspiracy theories.
From supposedly high positions of moral rectitude, many of us toss around the labels “progressivism,” “conservatism,” “capitalism” and “socialism.” We sing the praises of our favorite, but sputter saliva bits onto our device screens and onto social media platforms about the evils of other labels which seem to oppose our favorite.
Most progressives think humans are, if not perfectible then vastly improvable (no doubt there), and that people or groups (we know who they are) which are pushed aside by the dominant society need to be helped to acquire a legitimate place at the table. We want them to enjoy a good life: freedom to grow and achieve their own potential, receive respect from others, earn enough resources to live a decent life without want. However, conservatives observe that progressives remain silent about making people more dependent on government support, and do not tally the costs to human growth of excessive reliance on that support. Also, progressives never seem to express fear about the exploding national debt (don’t worry; be happy!).
Most conservatives look at history and find human nature to be unchanging, a mix of many good and bad qualities, including: selfless generosity and a capacity to love others; a yen for savage violence and lust for power; plus inevitable complacency, corruption and untrustworthiness when we occupy seats of power for too long. Progressives see conservatives as those folks whose lives and incomes are both stable and adequate, so they prefer the current social and economic conditions of society that work pretty well for them (please, no fast changes that could injure my privileges).
Many disciples of “capitalism” or “socialism” do not look below the surface of those labels to acknowledge that each, taken in its purest form, has a tremendous downside. Capitalism, left to its own devices with little or no regulation, results in huge inequalities of opportunity, income, education and power. Numerous such conditions are now firmly implanted in these United States: many workers needing two or three jobs to survive; an exploding homeless population; widespread descent into chemical addictions; inadequate access to lower cost health care and education; a constant search for pleasure and freedom from obligations (a search that yields only pain).
Unrestrained capitalism exploits its human population (workers and consumers), and without any forces to oppose it (strong unions, governmental regulation), over time it leaves in its wake a population mired in ignorance, poverty and servitude. Although capitalism praises free markets and competition, given a chance it will eagerly seek government subsidies for its own industry and plead for tougher regulatory control over its competitors (hypocrisy flourishes like kudzu vines in our human psyches).
Unbridled socialism always appeals to the idealism of the young, and to some others who have not lived in countries where it dominates. While it promises an equitable life to people, by its nature it allows little human initiative toward growth, achievement, personal responsibility. Unmixed with capitalism as a countervailing force, it leads to social stagnation and totalitarian rule, for in all human societies there are many who seek and acquire and cling to positions of power, all at other people’s expense (see: Soviet Union, Cuba, Venezuela, etc.).
Humanity would be wiser to realize that the best political, economic and social arrangements are a mix of capitalism (private enterprise), socialism and a democratically elected government (get rid of the Electoral College!) that is unafraid to mediate, regulate and help.
Also, regardless of current rants against socialism, significant elements of it now exist in the USA and are largely beneficial: Medicaid and other government programs to help the poor; government subsidies for farmers that allow their exports to be competitive and provide lower prices to consumers; government support for industries that experience ups and downs but are vital to our long-term national interests. Of course, the rub comes in when we face the political inability to cut off subsidies that are no longer needed, because lobbyists from every special interest group always invade legislative hallways to spread campaign cash and favors, and predict ruin if their clients’ subsidies are taken away.
In the last twenty years, politics and conversations in this country have generated lots of heat but little light. Thank you, social media, for sorting us all into rival tribes, within each of which we rarely disagree for fear of being shunned. Not having to think on my own anymore truly is a gift of the digital age. Thanks to the many social media platforms at my fingertips, I feel comfy, righteous and safely anonymous when spewing my outrage. Social media are the original digital pandemic, and have helped SO MUCH to elevate our world’s camaraderie and conversations (yes, choking sounds).
Those who transmit hateful rhetoric on social media (even with: “Yeah, me too!”) only contribute to trouble and seek tribal praise. Also, those in the throes of anarchic fervor who spray graffiti, start garbage can fires and destroy other people’s livelihoods should be punished. And those adorned in “Q” shirts who believe in weird conspiracy theories should reinforce their tinfoil hats to more effectively deflect those “deep state” delta waves that invisibly coil in our brains.
And to you MAGA hatters: the election was quite fair. Trump lost. Regardless that he won’t admit it and continues to manipulate you, there will be a peaceful presidential transition on January 20, 2021. Most reassuringly, the US government still knows how to remove a trespasser from federal property.
There are many opportunities to serve the world’s better purposes, ignore simple labels, become free of social media addictions and find ways to get along just fine together. Those of you whom I may have offended, please come and join the rest of us, but do come unarmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.