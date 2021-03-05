Fear is a powerful weapon for social conditioning. People are terrified to leave their homes, interact with their family, friends and community members. Children are told they could kill grandma and are socially isolated from their peers, friends and family. It has had a devastating impact for people worldwide.
Accepting any official scientific statement without examining opposing views and conflicts of interest, or supporting the silencing of any opposition that disagrees with the official narratives, means you are engaged in politics and scientism. Well-respected “experts” continue to be ridiculed and censored by the MSM, and by big tech companies for questioning our public health decisions. They should be part of the discussion.
Here are important facts:
. Dr. Kary Mullis, the creator of the PCR test said it was not to be used for clinical diagnosis and Dr. Fauci was a fraud. Fauci has NEVER provided the science behind any of his public health decisions.
. The day after Biden was sworn in, the WHO said the PCR test was not reliable and causes too many false positives(upwards of 97%) with more than 35 amplifications which is what most labs were using. Many well-respected experts have said this for some time and were censored. New infections have dropped more than 77% percent according to a Wall Street Journal article written by Dr. Makary of John Hopkins.
. The CDC is lumping influenza/pneumonia under “PIC” and calling it COVID cases or deaths.
. Survival Rate 99.997 Age 0=19, 99.98 Age 20-49, 99.5 age 50-69, 94.6 Age 70 up.
. Over 600,000 people died of cancer last year, 655,000 people die each year from heart disease, and between 250,000 – 440,000 people die each year from medical errors in the US.
. HCQ/Zinc is now considered a viable treatment after Dr. Fauci and others continued to claim there were no safe or effective treatments so he could bypass animal studies and go straight to human clinical trials. How many lives were lost because of this?
. Ivermectin is considered a “miracle” cure worldwide and was just approved by the NIH as a viable treatment. India’s fatality rate has been cut in half since using Ziverdoo packs(Ivermectin, zinc, doxycycline) The flcc.net have evidence that Ivermectin is by far the best medication to be used. Cost 2.65.
. This virus has never been isolated or purified=can't make a diagnostic test or vaccine without doing this.
. Dr. Fauci and the CDC have patents on these vaccines.
. Drug companies stand to make a great deal of money and are absolved of any wrongdoing if someone is injured or dies as long as we are in a state of emergency.
. Drug companies are the primary advertisers in the media so they control the narrative.
. There has never been a safe or effective vaccine for a corona virus in the past 17 years. When animals were given the corona virus, they either had a severe adverse reaction or died.
. Vaccines take 5-10 years to do the necessary testing.
. In 2 months, 929 Deaths + 15,923 other injuries reported following COVID vaccines thru Feb. 12. It has not been updated since then. Less than 1% are reported to the CDC(VAERS).
. Failed to have a robust monitoring system in place to protect the people receiving these vaccines.
. Mandatory vaccines violate the Nuremberg code of medical ethics and informed consent.
. According to many experts and by the CDC’s own definition, this is not a vaccine, but genetic engineering-gene therapy that could have a disastrous impact on the body-create autoimmune diseases, accelerate cancer, organ failure and create many other short-term and long- term health issues.
. No clinical studies support these “vaccines” provide immunity or prevent transmission
. A deficiency of Vitamin D was found in people who died or went into a cytokine storm.
. Zinc, Vitamin D and Vitamin C have been shown to aid in preventing or lessening the severity of these illnesses.
. Well-respected sources that discuss the other side of the conversation: - RFK Jr-Children’s Defense, Dr. Madje, ,Dr. Cahill, Dr. Tenpenny, Dr. Ioannidis. American Frontline Doctors., Dr. David Martin, Dr Kulldorff, , Dr Gupta, Dr Bhattacharya, but there are many more speaking out worldwide in all disciplines and are censored by the media.
. The negative impact of our reckless public health policies= Depression /suicide has increased for children/young people, education has ceased for many, more drug/alcohol abuse, domestic and child abuse, increased poverty, our elderly dying alone without human contact, elective surgeries and other life-threatening diseases were put on hold and caused unnecessary deaths, the loss of countless small businesses that will never recover and an economy that hangs in the balance.
Trust but verify. Do your own independent research to make informed decisions.
