Perhaps because Oregonians have felt cooped up for so many months, there’s a need to escape to the coast and breathe in fresh salt air, if only for a day. I understand — I live here, and there’s nothing better than a walk on the beach to help manage the psychological impact of the pandemic. While it apears there are more visitors here this summer than last – for the very reason just mentioned – we may be lulled into thinking local businesses are doing great again. Not so fast.
In mid-March, business came to screeching halt: lodging shut down until the first of June; restaurants closed, except for takeout (if possible); boat launches were closed, idling recreational fishing charters through end of April. Even when businesses could operate again, it was often at half capacity, but at nearly 100% of operational costs, especially with the extra hours it took to sanitize surfaces and control the number of customers through the doors. A few businesses have received federal aid, such as from the Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) and Economic Industry Disaster Loan (EIDL), but it’s not enough.
In April and May we conducted surveys and interviews with people who own and manage lodging properties, restaurants, recreational fishing charters, and museums and venues. The stories were tough to hear, but important to know how the pandemic has impacted lives: you can find the impact reports at tillamookcoast.com/industry.
Imagine you are a business owner – or perhaps your neighbor is – that depends on visitor spending for a significant amount of your revenue. How would you stay in business and survive intact after what could be a solid year of economic and pandemic upheaval? Imagine how you feel having to lay off or furlough your dedicated staff – they are your neighbors too – and know they are struggling to pay rent and utilities, buy groceries to feed their families, while need to home school their children who depend on school lunches. On top of that, not be able to find work in the place they live, doing what they are skilled at doing. And unemployment benefits may not have yet arrived. It’s heartbreaking.
Fortunately, there are sources and ways to assist your neighbors and community, and help is still very much needed. Here are a few ideas, and these services can direct you to other organizations helping our community.
CARE of Tillamook County can help with rental assistance and utility bills. If you need assistance - or know someone who does - please contact CARE by calling 503 842-5261 or visit www.careinc.org
