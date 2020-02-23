Common sense says Facebook is not a public utility and their planned fiber optic cable project is not a public utility facility. Common sense says the oceanfront lot they purchased in Tierra Del Mar solely for this purpose is not suitable for their industrial drilling project. Common sense says that there will be no benefit to Tierra Del Mar; the benefits all accrue to Facebook.
Common sense says our tiny oceanfront residential community will be substantially altered by this project. Common sense says the public policy impact of the County’s land use decision will be long-lasting and precedent setting.
Common sense says that our community rightfully rejected a recent proposal by Facebook to not appeal the County’s decision to the Land Use Board of Appeals. We regret that Facebook would resort to this divisive tactic that was sadly lacking in common sense, was ill-advised and inappropriate.
We are better than this!
Our community’s livability is at stake with Facebook’s construction of their fiber-optic cable project. Working with our partners Oregon Coast Alliance, we have asked the Land Use Board of Appeals to intercede and Stay the construction until our appeal with them can be decided. We are appealing the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners January 9 decision that puts the commercial interests of one property owner (Facebook) above the livability, safety and established residential character of the Tierra Del Mar oceanfront community. The County’s decision is an insult to the legacy of Tom McCall.
The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners has chosen a path where the legitimate concerns of the community have been marginalized. We have been consistent in expressing our concerns about the inappropriateness of this industrial construction project in our neighborhood, about the safety issues, the environmental consequences and the likely impact to the surrounding properties, to our abundant wildlife and to our community as a whole.
We ask that Facebook respect our appeal and cease the work they have underway until the Land Use Board of Appeals makes a determination on our appeal.
