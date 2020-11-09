Did you know that the Tillamook County Quilt Trail (TCQT) was the first of it’s kind on the West Coast? In 2009 the Tillamook County Quilt Trail Coalition was born with the goal of creating a tie between our rich local history and the wonderful talents of local quilters. The community energy that went into creating the TCQT is extensive, involving countless volunteer hours from organizations, individuals, school children, and companies, all giving their time to make this trail a reality.
The concept, which originated in Ohio, is widely popular in the eastern part of the United States. But when the TCQT was launched, the nearest quilt trail to Tillamook was in Nebraska.
In 2018 the all-volunteer Tillamook Quilt Trail Coalition approached Visit Tillamook Coast to take over managing the TCQT, and we happily took it on as one of our programs. Over the last two years, we’ve learned so much! Not only about the quilt blocks themselves, but about the talented quilters, textilers and uniquely skilled crafters within our county. We were looking forward to again hosting events throughout the month of October to showcase the abundance of talent we have here.
Yarn bombings, quilt block workshops, and a three day quilt show to name a few. But, alas, COVID had other plans for us this year. Rest assured, we will be back in 2021!
In the meantime, if you are looking for an environmentally and family friendly activity to do during COVID-19 – you might consider hunting the geocache on the quilt trail. Never heard of geocaching before? It’s a real-world, outdoor treasure hunting game. Participants navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and then attempt to find the geocache hidden at that location. Several of our quilt blocks on the TCQT have geocache attached to them. All you need for this is a GPS—or phone with a GPS app—and a geocache account, which supplies coordinates and clues to the caches associated with TCQT. You can look up more information and get signed up for free here: www.geocaching.com
In the coming months, you will see a refresh happening with TCQT. We will be reaching out to current block owners (105 in Tillamook County!), updating our information, installing a few new blocks, and partnering with our neighbors in Washington County. Give our Tillamook County Quilt Trail Facebook Page a ‘like’ for current updates, or view our webpage at http://www.tillamookquilttrail.org/
If you have specific inquiries about the Tillamook County Quilt Trail, please reach out to Julie Hurliman at Visit Tillamook Coast via email julie@tillamookcoast.com
