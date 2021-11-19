Fifty years ago, in 1971, the Oregon Legislature approved the Beverage Container Act, helping set the course of history by passing the nation’s very first Bottle Bill. Oregon’s Bottle Bill has remained one of the best in the nation through innovation and convenience, and now Tillamook-area residents can enjoy the ease brought by these modernizations at the Tillamook Fred Meyer, which has recently added a BottleDrop Green and Blue Bag facility.
What are the Green and Blue Bag programs? They are an innovative new way to save time by redeeming your containers quickly and easily in bulk, instead of redeeming them one container at a time. Bag drop facilities, like the new one at the Tillamook Fred Meyer, make it fast and easy to return, redeem and recycle qualifying beverage containers.
Here’s how it works:
• Sign up: Interested residents can sign up for an account at the BottleDrop kiosk located inside the Tillamook Fred Meyer store, through the website at BottleDropCenters.com, or through the BottleDrop mobile app.
• Get your bags and tags: Once you have an account, the program is easy. You just buy a roll of 10 BottleDrop bags for $2.00 (located near the customer service counter at Fred Meyer), and print bag tag stickers associated with your account at the BottleDrop kiosk at Fred Meyer.
• Fill and drop off your bags: Fill your bags with used, empty OR 10-cent beverage containers. You can put aluminum, plastic, and glass all in the same bag. Once your bag is full and the sticker is on it, tie it off, use your account card to open the drop door at Fred Meyer, and drop it inside.
You save a bunch of time and your containers will be counted and credited to your BottleDrop account within seven days. There is no processing fee for Green and Blue Bags that are dropped off at the Tillamook Fred Meyer.
Once the funds are credited to your BottleDrop account, you can withdraw them for cash by printing a voucher at the BottleDrop kiosk at Fred Meyer, or use the same kiosk inside to print a PLUS voucher, which adds an additional 20% if you use your funds for store credit. Account holders can also make donations to over 4,000 nonprofits through their BottleDrop accounts, or link their accounts with an Oregon College Savings Plan account to help save for education.
This new facility also makes it easy for local nonprofits to engage their network of supporters and supercharge their fundraising efforts through the BottleDrop Give Blue Bag program. The Blue Bag program modernizes old-fashioned bottle-and-can drives by allowing nonprofits to set up fundraising accounts with BottleDrop and distribute Blue Bags to their supporters all year around. Just like the Green Bag program, fundraisers get unique bag tag QR code stickers to place on their bags, which ensure that the funds from those containers are credited to the nonprofit’s BottleDrop account. Collectively, nonprofits in Oregon raise over $5 million each year through BottleDrop Give.
BottleDrop is operated by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), which introduced the bulk Green and Blue Bag redemption program in 2010 as a convenient and efficient bottle and can recycling option for Oregonians. The program has grown each year since, with over 750,000 account holders now in Oregon, who collectively returned 8.3 million Green and Blue Bags in 2020 alone. Tillamook Fred Meyer is the 78th bag drop location in BottleDrop’s statewide network.
Oregon’s Bottle Bill continues to lead the nation in both the number of beverage types it includes, and the percentage of containers that are returned, which is typically in the 80-90% range. Those outcomes are a result of the dedication Oregonians have to preventing litter and recycling responsibly, as well as innovations and modernizations along the way. We’re extremely happy to have these new options now available in Tillamook.
Find out more at bottledropcenters.com.
