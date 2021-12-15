Each year, there are some well-meaning adults who purchase lottery products as gifts for underage youth. These types of gifts are harmful and can increase the likelihood that youth will experience problems with gambling later in life. Problem gambling behavior is when a person continues to gamble despite negative life consequences that are a result of gambling. Negative consequences include: relationship strain, loss of financial security, loss of work, co-occurring substance use, and public health ailments.
The good news is that these negative consequences can be avoided by utilizing problem gambling prevention strategies. Prevention strategies include:
Learn about the health and social impacts of problem gambling: Problem gambling can have many harmful impacts on a person’s life, including impacts on their mental health, physical health, and social health. For more information about the impacts of problem gambling on public health I would highly recommend the Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) Impacts of Problem Gambling on Public Health, this document can be accessed by visiting: www.oregon.gov/oha/HSD/Problem-Gambling/Documents/Resource-Booklet.pdf .
Create responsible guidelines: Not all types of gambling is considered problem gambling. People choose to gamble in many ways, and some people choose not to gamble at all. If you are at the legal age to gamble and choose to do so, it would be beneficial to create responsible gambling guidelines. Responsible guidelines to consider include: setting a time and dollar limit, avoid using substances while gambling, creating a healthy life balance, gamble only for entertainment, and never gamble to escape problems.
Learn about common problem gambling warning signs: Common problem gambling warning signs include: spending more time gambling, increasing betting sizes, creating distance from family and friends, using funds that were reserved for other purposes to gamble, decreased desire to participate in activities that do not involve gambling, or gambling to escape problems.
Have conversations with adults about gambling: If you notice somebody you know is exhibiting problem gambling warning signs, start a conversation with them about gambling. To get the best results it would be helpful to show concern, let them know which warning signs you have observed, discuss the health and social impacts of problem gambling, and provide them with information about free and confidential problem gambling treatment services. Tillamook Family Counseling Center is Tillamook County’s problem gambling treatment location. For more information about local treatment services call: (503)842-8201 or visit www.tfcc.org. For more information about free and confidential treatment call the Oregon Problem Gambling Helpline at (877)695-4648 or visit www.opgr.org.
Have conversations with youth about gambling: Parents and other caring adults should not be afraid to speak to youth about gambling. In these talks, adults can provide youth with information about the risks of gambling, listen to youth to learn if they are aware of gambling that is taking place by their peers, and provide youth with ideas on how they can decline an offer to participate in gambling activities. For the best results parents and other caring adults should start having these conversations as soon as possible, keep conversations short, and have them often. Additional conversation tips can be found on www.opgr.org.
Never provide lottery products to underage youth: Each year, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) aims to raise awareness of the risks associated with underage gambling and to remind adults that lottery products should not be gifted to underage youth. In previous years, this campaign focused on gifts that were given during the winter holidays. The previous year’s campaign was known as the Holiday Lottery Campaign. This year, the campaign has been rebranded, the new campaign name is Gift Responsibly. This name change will allow campaign materials to be utilized throughout the year anytime that adults provide gifts to underage youth including graduations, birthdays, and coming to age celebrations. For more information on this campaign visit: www.ncpgambling.org.
I hope that this column has been helpful to you. If you would like to learn more about problem gambling prevention or have any questions about this column please feel free to send me an email at Janeanek@tfcc.org.
