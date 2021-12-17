I had the pleasure of attending the Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce Spirit of Giving Awards Luncheon and Holiday Giving event in Pacific City this week. Attendees were asked to bring gifts for local children, which were piled high around a Christmas tree. The Nestucca Valley High School choir performed Christmas carols, exceptional citizens and businesses were honored, and local non-profit organizations were invited to talk about the good works they are performing in the community.
I was moved listening to the South County Food Pantry talk about providing food to 45 local families twice monthly; the Nestucca Valley Backpack Program sends food home from school for students in need, and the Nestucca Valley Lions Club is putting together Christmas baskets with a holiday meal and gifts for children.
As I sat there listening, I was overwhelmed with gratitude for the generosity of our community, and gratitude for the generosity that my siblings and I received, nearly 50 years ago, when we were needy children.
My brother and sister and I grew up in extreme poverty. Our dad was in prison and our mom suffered from depression and anxiety, alcoholism, and addiction to the pills she was prescribed. She turned her life around later, to her great credit, but when we were young, she was stricken. In those years, her grasp on life was very tenuous. She couldn’t work. We were on welfare and food stamps, which almost covered our basic needs. It was a job to stretch the food stamps to last through the month. Mom managed, but often by the end of the month we were down to powdered milk and commodity goods and ground horse, which was cheaper than beef. There was nothing left over for a Christmas dinner.
Having next to nothing makes one grateful in a way that abundance never can. We awaited the Christmas delivery of a food box and gifts from the Toy and Joy Makers with great anticipation. If we received a canned ham and a tin of yams, green beans, and a box of Jell-O, that’s what we had for Christmas, and we were thrilled. I can’t overstate how excited we were to see what was in that box. When we got mandarin oranges and pineapple rings, we were over the moon! Candy canes! It was like a Christmas miracle in a box.
We received gifts from Portland firefighters, who took in donations of used toys and refurbished them. Wooden blocks and metal trucks and books! We didn’t care that they weren’t new. Some years those we the only gifts we received. I vividly recall receiving a pretty, white purse with a black bow one Christmas when I was about seven. It was so extravagant, that I was afraid to use it. I just looked at it, marveled over it. There was no scenario where my mom could have bought that purse for me. We had trouble getting things we needed, like shoes and coats that fit.
I understood that these gifts were from people who didn’t even know us, had no connection to us, but nevertheless wanted us to have a happy Christmas. It showed me that there were good people in the world, who cared because they were kind. It was a living example of the teachings of Christ, to love your neighbor as yourself, or in our case, to love your neighbor’s children as your own. To feed and clothe strangers, to love the least of these…that was us. We were the least of these, and yet, we were loved.
It never really leaves you, the feeling of being poor. But neither does the feeling of gratitude, for being cared for and blessed by the kindness of strangers. I thank everyone in our community who has contributed to Christmas for a child. I guarantee that you are making a difference in that child’s life, not only this year, but in the years to come. Your gift for a child may be a memory she holds dear for 50 years. You are informing her experience of the world as a decent place where love prevails. You are investing in her ability to grow into someone who cares for others, as you have cared for her. You are role modeling the teachings of Christ, and after all, isn’t that what Christmas is about? And so, the ripples of goodness you spread this Christmas will be moving in the world generations from now. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
