Claire Moody

Before we continue our talk on honey bee communication, I want to tell you about two upcoming events. The first is the County Fair, August 10th – 13th! Do stop by our booth.  It’s very educational and fun.  Folks of all ages enjoy the observation hive. There will be local honey to taste and purchase.  We are also raffling off a horizontal bee hive. Honey bees love the horizontal hive with its extra long frames. Beekeepers love it because there’s no heavy lifting.  It’s great for everyone but especially those who are elderly, weaker (like me), or even handicapped. Even if you don’t want to be a beekeeper, buy tickets anyway.  You will have no trouble selling this hive to one of our beekeepers who had hoped they would have won it! Look it up on the website. It’s on display at the TCCA Farm store. Buying tickets is another way you can help support honey bees. Proceeds go to planting bee friendly trees throughout the county.

The second event is an Intro to Honey Bees and Beekeeping class that I am teaching, Saturday, August 20th, 1:00 to 3:30 at the Port of Tillamook Bay Conference room. It’s free but please register either on the website or at the fair. You don’t have to want to become a beekeeper to enjoy the class.  We only teach two classes a year and this will be the last for this year.

