There’s a saying among beekeepers. “A swarm in May is worth a load of hay. A swarm in June is worth a silver spoon. A swarm in July isn’t worth a fly.”
Swarming is the way nature spreads honey bee colonies. It’s like young people going off to start a new household. When the fruit trees are in bloom and there’s lots of nectar and pollen, the queen is laying 1,500 eggs a day! The colony grows to 50 - 70,000 bees. They get very crowded. It’s time to swarm, one of the most fascinating events in the story of honey bees.
Half the bees in the colony and the current queen will fly off but before that happens the bees have to make a new queen who will take over. To make a queen the bees enlarge some of the cells to look like the shell of a Planters Peanut™. The queen has a long, slender body and needs that space. Several very young larvae are fed royal jelly by the nurse bees for six days. Worker bee larvae get royal jelly for only three days. The extra three days is what makes a queen, a queen. The colony might make twenty or more potential queens but the first one that’s born kills all the rest of them! She has a stinger that is only used to kill other queens and unlike workers, she can sting repeatedly.
Before a colony swarms they have to put the queen on a diet so that she can lose weight and fly! They stop feeding her and chase her around the hive! She still can’t fly far so the swarm of bees usually lands on a tree or something not very far from their old home. They hang in the shape of a pineapple and the queen is safe and warm in the middle. They usually stay there for about 24 hours.
In the last article I told you about some of the jobs of the worker bees. One job I didn’t mention is to find a new home and it takes scout bees to do that. In fact, about five hundred scout bees scour the environment looking for the perfect home, an old tree with just the right size cavity in it. If they can’t find that they look for alternatives. As each scout bee returns to the hanging ball of bees she does a dance on the outside of the ball. The more vigorous the dance the better “the find”. She’s trying to convince other scout bees to come check out the spot she found and they do. When the scouts agree on the best location, it’s decided! Off the swarm flies to their new home. Thomas Seeley of Cornell University wrote a book about it called Honey Bee Democracy.
Sadly, only about 20% of the swarms in the wild find a good enough space to survive the winter. That’s why a swarm in July isn’t worth a fly. They have zero chance of building comb and collecting enough nectar to survive. Enter a beekeeper! We love swarms! To buy a colony of bees costs about $150. Swarms are free and they are usually healthier than the bees we buy. They are primed to generate nice, fresh wax and produce comb very fast.
This brings me to YOU! I hope each of you reading this has either seen a swarm of honey bees or will see one. If you find a swarm would you give us a call? Go to our website: www.tillamookbeekeepers.org. About Bees: Swarm Help. There’s a list of swarm catchers by town. Don’t leave a message if no one answers. Go on to the next swarm catcher or call Brad York 719-896-0000 or me, Claire Moody, at 503-318-9149. Note that swarms don’t live in paper nests. Those are hornets. There are awesome pictures of swarms on the swarm help page. Check them out!
As a side note, before I became a beekeeper I thought anyone who kept bees was a little crazy. Then a swarm landed in my blackberries. A friend came and shook them into a box. He left the box there for a few days and by that time I discovered I could sit and watch them and they totally ignored me! I told my friend “Those bees chose me! I’m keeping them.” That was seven years ago and you know the rest of the story. Honey bees are awesome, amazing, useful, important, and gentle most of the time.
For additional interesting information about honey bees check out the Tillamook Beekeepers Association website: www.tillamookbeekeepers.org. Prior articles can be found in the section titled “About Bees”. Claire Moody is education director for the association and can be reached at clairemoody503@gmail.com. Come see us at the Home and Garden Show!
