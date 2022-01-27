The response to last month’s Buzz about Bees was such a lovely surprise. You really seemed to enjoy learning about honey bees. If you missed that article you can find it at www.tillamookbeekeepers.org and click on “About Bees”.
In case you were wondering, honey bees don’t hibernate in winter. When the weather is cold they cluster into a ball to keep warm. The bees on the outside of the cluster eat honey to maintain warmth. When the outside temperatures are in the 50’s the bees leave the cluster and go outside to do their bodily eliminations. They can “hold it” for weeks and try never to “mess” in the hive.
By the way, bees can starve to death in the winter if the weather is so cold that they can’t leave the cluster to go get honey a few inches away. The few days we had recently where the highs were the low 30’s and lows in the low 20’s probably killed several colonies.
We mentioned in the last article that a colony is made up of one queen. Some people think the queen is in charge. She’s not. Her only role is to lay eggs, about 1500 a day in summer. That means a colony could grow by almost ten thousand bees in a week and a colony in summer is often 50 to 80,000 strong! That leads to swarming which we will talk about in our next issue. Worker bees which are all female feed the queen, clean her and spread her scent throughout the colony. Each colony’s queen gives off a unique pheromone. This has many uses as you’ll soon see.
We haven’t talked yet about the twenty-five or thirty different jobs those very hard-working females do. One of them is to be a guard bee at the entrance. Another job is to be a robber. Yes, when there is nothing in bloom as is often the case in August many of the workers try to steal honey from neighboring colonies! The guard bees at the entrance of a colony can tell from the queen pheromone smell on a bee whether she belongs to this colony or not. Not one of us? We will fight to keep you out!
Sometimes the queen is just gone. This could happen because I accidently kill her when I’m inspecting the hive which I’ve done at least once. She gets “rolled” as I lift a frame out. There’s a lot we don’t know about why a colony ends up with no queen. Such a colony is doomed unless they can raise a new queen. The bees know within three hours that they are queenless because the queen pheromone they were spreading throughout the colony is gone.
So it’s time to make a new queen if possible. A new queen starts with any very young larva. She is fed royal jelly which the nurse bees (another worker job) make from pollen and honey in their hypopharyngeal gland. No pollen or honey in the hive, no royal jelly. A larva is a larva for six days before metamorphosis begins. Worker larvae are fed worker jelly for three days but to make a queen the larva is fed royal jelly for all six days. In fact, a queen is fed royal jelly for her whole life.
If the colony cannot raise a queen because there are no young larvae, beekeepers buy queens for $35 to $50 from queen breeders. These queens come in the mail. Virtually every beekeeper ends up buying a queen or two during the summer and there are often problems with these queens. This year the Tillamook Beekeepers Association is on a mission to raise our own queens. This is a complicated process that starts with grafting larvae from a regular colony and inserting them into a queen rearing colony. These locally raised queens should be superior to queens raised in climates different from ours. We shall see how it works out and we will keep you posted. To learn more about honey bees visit our website www.tillamookbeekeepers.org. We encourage you to become a member of the club even if you have no interest in having honey bees. Info on that as well as upcoming classes can be found on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.