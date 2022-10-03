Claire Moody

Claire Moody

Some bugs are just a nuisance.  For me right now, it’s the yellow jackets and bald face hornets.  To be honest, I have a few honey bees that aren’t too friendly but then I cause them a lot of trouble.  

Early on I didn’t know to reduce the hive entrance to about an inch in September. It’s robbing season. Foragers are having a tough time meeting their nectar quota and so they start robbing from each other, mostly from weak colonies.  What’s a weak colony? Ten to fifteen thousand bees.  What’s a normal colony this time of year? About thirty thousand.

