Claire Moody

You might think honey bees hibernate in winter but they don’t.  When it gets very cold out, they cluster into a ball separated by the combs. The colder it is, the tighter the cluster.  They eat the honey on those combs for energy.  With highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s they are still active, flying out for “cleansing” flights.  

The queen pretty much stops laying eggs in winter. There’s little to no pollen coming in for nurse bees to make royal jelly from. Without royal jelly they can’t feed the larvae. Also, the temperature in the hive must be in the mid-90s for raising brood and that’s very difficult to maintain with the small winter colony.  Soon the queen will lay a few eggs and build up very slowly from there. By March the colony size will increase enough that April will begin the real colony growth.

