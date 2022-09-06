Claire Moody

Claire Moody

It’s been a banner year for honey production. Remember all that rain we had in early spring? It increased the nectar production in early blooming plants and blackberries.  We have more local, raw honey available than ever before or at least in recent years. It was a huge hit at the county fair.  You can find local sources for honey at www.tillamookbeekeepers.org in the Store.  You’ll need to contact sellers directly.

When you are driving over bridges in the county you will see 8 foot tall white flowers blooming.  That’s knotweed. It’s invasive.  The roots don’t hold the river banks in the winter which leads to washouts but it does have one redeeming value.  Honey bees love it! It makes a very dark honey that most peaople really like.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Do you believe Oceanside should incorporate?

You voted:

Online Poll

Do you believe Oceanside should incorporate?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.