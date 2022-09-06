It’s been a banner year for honey production. Remember all that rain we had in early spring? It increased the nectar production in early blooming plants and blackberries. We have more local, raw honey available than ever before or at least in recent years. It was a huge hit at the county fair. You can find local sources for honey at www.tillamookbeekeepers.org in the Store. You’ll need to contact sellers directly.
When you are driving over bridges in the county you will see 8 foot tall white flowers blooming. That’s knotweed. It’s invasive. The roots don’t hold the river banks in the winter which leads to washouts but it does have one redeeming value. Honey bees love it! It makes a very dark honey that most peaople really like.
When a lot of one particular nectar plant is in bloom, and I mean A LOT, it’s called a “flow”. We are blessed to have two flows, blackberry and knotweed. The honey made during the blackberry bloom is usually called “multifloral” because we don’t know what else the bees flew to. Nothing much else is in bloom when the knotweed is, so we definitely can call it knotweed honey.
Bees forage for nectar, pollen, water and propolis. They do this during the second half of their six-week life span. They can fly up to five miles to find what they are looking for but hopefully just fly two miles or less. Amazingly, the honey bees suck the nectar through a hollow tongue, called a proboscis. It’s like a straw. They have two stomachs and put the nectar in their “honey stomach”. Their salivary glands add the enzymes that make honey so healthy.
When the foraging bee reaches the hive, she transfers the nectar to a waiting bee who adds more enzymes to it and transfers it to another bee until it is finally put into one of those perfectly formed hexagon cells. One of the amazing things about those cells is that they are designed in such a way that the nectar doesn’t drip out!
Nectar has different percentages of water based on what plant it came from and how much rain we’ve had. It could be 40 to 70% water. Those hard-working female house bees fan their wings until the water content is 17%. Some of them stand on the landing board fanning their wings to create an air current through the hive. When the nectar which is now honey is just right, they cap it over with a thin skim coat of wax. Now it will not ferment. It will last forever.
Foraging bees end their lives while flying to or from the flowers. Their wings just wear out. It seems to me they must live shorter lives here in Tillamook because of the heavy winds they must fight. Just in case you have forgotten, all worker bees, house bees and forager bees, are females. The drones, which are all male, do nothing but mate but their day is coming. Very soon they will be of no use to the colony and the workers will kick them out of the hive to meet their destiny.
To get the capped honey from the comb to a bottle, we extract the combs from the hive under great protest from the bees. Those frames are taken to what is referred to as a “honey house”, a room with a decapping tank and an extractor. The beekeeper skims off the wax and places the now dripping honey frame into the extractor. Our extractor holds twenty frames. Centrifugal force slings the honey into the tank from where it goes through a strainer into a five-gallon bucket. It’s pure joy to watch the liquid gold pour from the extractor to the bucket! Three frames of honey make about a gallon. The bucket has a spigot on the bottom, so it’s super easy to fill the jars.
It’s critical we leave enough honey in the hive for the bees to survive the winter. Winter for them is from October when the last flowers are done blooming until April when the first flowers begin. That’s a long time. We have to feed them sugar water in the spring to prevent starvation if we took too much honey.
It takes a lot of work to be a beekeeper, a lot of work. We don’t do it for the honey. We do it because we love honey bees. It’s such an amazing part of nature to watch them do all their “housework” and come and go, carrying out their missions.
Europeans don’t eat honey as a sweet treat. They take a spoonful of honey every day for its health benefits. Perhaps we should do the same! Remember, local honey is available. Check out the Store in our website: www.tillamookbeekeepers.org. By the way, never put honey in the microwave. It kills all the health benefits.
