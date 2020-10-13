What a difference a year makes!
I was just looking at our library website calendar (www.tillabook.org/Events) and I see we had over 70 programs and storytimes for the public last October. This October…ZERO in-person programs! It is hard to believe how much has changed all around the world. And yet, we are managing to cope and adapt.
While some would say 2020 has brought us fewer choices in our lives, the library feels the choices we are making right now are all based on trying to fulfill our mission to serve the public to the best of our abilities. We had to make a very important decision…do we stay closed like a majority of the public libraries across the country, or do we do our research and come up with a plan to give opening up a try?
To make this decision, we had to set some priorities. What always landed at the top of our priority list was the health and safety of our patrons and our staff, and that required a solid plan. To come up with our plan, we did what librarians do best…research! We read studies that were being done around the world to prepare us for this phase. We participated in webinars, communicated with library leaders, followed the advice of health experts, and came up with our master plan. After getting approval from Gordon’s Disaster Preparedness group and from the county health department, we brought our plan before the library board and the board of county commissioners. We were happy to receive 100% approval to reopen on October 5.
But back to our priorities…what are we doing to keep our patrons and staff safe? Many, many things! We have installed plexiglass sneeze guards at all locations to serve as a barrier between library clerks and patrons at the checkout and reference desks. We are requiring a mask, correctly worn over mouth and nose, to enter any of our libraries. This one really was not a choice on our part as it is the law. For those who have a medical exception, or for those who choose not to wear a mask, we have made the accommodation that you can call us to arrange curbside pickup. Curbside will also be available for those who are just not quite ready to come into the library yet. Just give us a call to arrange your curbside pickup. If you happen to forget your mask, we can give you a disposable face covering, as long as supplies last.
We have hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes at the ready. We have strict cleaning and sanitizing protocols in place. We have signage throughout our libraries encouraging social distancing. We have removed all chairs to emphasize this stage is strictly “grab and go”. The Main Library has even established directional signage to make traffic flow safely.
One of the biggest choices we made to keep us all safe is the time limit of 15 minutes per visit during this phase. We would love to have you come in and stay all day, but studies have shown that prolonged exposure to airborne particles from a person who has COVID is the easiest way to catch the virus. By initially keeping visits short, we reduce that risk greatly.
We hope that you will make the choice to come visit us during the Library Express phase. And don’t forget to wash your hands, wear a mask, and always have a good book close by!
