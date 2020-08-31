It’s time for the ABC edition of the library column! We’ll cover the first part of the alphabet this week and finish up next week, with each letter highlighting a different library service. All you need to enjoy these offerings is a free library card!
We will start with the letter A which stands for your automotive needs. By using our online Chilton Library, you can learn how to keep your car or truck running smoothly! And B, of course, is for books…and you know we have PLENTY of those! C is for our public computers. While they are not available during our temporary closure, our PCs are one of our most-appreciated offerings. We hope to get the public into the building as soon as possible to utilize these resources.
On to the letter D…and D represents our many databases. We also call this our Virtual Library that you can peruse 24/7 from the comfort of your own home. Online newspapers, magazines, movies, music, and so much more are just a mouse-click away.
E is for encyclopedias…both online and physical copies. Who doesn’t love flipping through a World Book Encyclopedia? And speaking of flipping, F is for our newest database called Flipster. We have 56 popular online magazines for you to choose from! The best part about electronic magazines is no more stinky perfume samples stuffed into each issue.
G is for genealogy research, and we certainly have you covered there! We have excellent resource both online and in our physical collections. In fact, we get inquiries from people across the entire country looking for information contained in our genealogy materials. H is for Hoopla, one of our most popular databases. Using your computer, smart TV or phone, laptop, etc, you can access streaming movies and music, TV shows, books and more.
The letter I is a very important one for us as it stands for inclusion. Along with equity and diversity, inclusion is a charge we take very seriously at the library. That means no matter who you are or where you are from, you are welcome to enjoy our services. We are pledging to make 2020 a year when we enhance our social justice framework to ensure the inclusion of diverse perspectives and to provide equitable access to library services for all.
J has to stand for the Juvenile department. The Tillamook County Library has an amazing collection of books for children, from infants on up. In fact, it is a little-known secret that you do not even have to be a kid to enjoy materials from this section. When adults are stuck in a reading rut, I often suggest they revisit an old classic title from their childhood…or delve into the hottest new teen series on its way to becoming the next movie blockbuster.
K is for Kanopy, another very popular streaming database. Kanopy lets you check out and watch classic films right from your computer! Similar to Netflix, but full of classic cinema, indie films, and documentaries, all for free with your library card.
Tune in next week for the rest of our Library ABCs!
