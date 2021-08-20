What kind of a person goes to the beach and then thinks about the library? A librarian, of course! This morning I walked at Oceanside Beach and was suddenly struck with the correlation between birds I saw on the beach and the personalities and traits of our library patrons. But first, a disclaimer. If you see yourself in any of these observations, know that this is all for fun and we love you all!
When I see the acrobatic pelicans dive-bombing the ocean for food, I think about the people who come to the library with one goal, and one goal only. They run in, grab what they want, and run back out. Contrast that with the unhurried and careful Blue Heron. It moves about slowly, looking left, then right, then left again, carefully scoping out what is in front while keeping a cautious eye on its surroundings...just in case it misses something. This reminds me of the people who browse carefully through the library, looking hard for just the right thing to take home. If they don't find what they want in one area, they fly on over to another shelf range so they can hunt for what they are looking for in peace.
Next come the sandpipers that fly this way, then that way, and then back this way again...flit, flit, flit! They appear content for a moment, then some unseen signal sends the group zooming off together somewhere else. Always in a hurry, and always full of excitement to be on the beach. These, of course, are the children who come into the library. I especially see the similarities when a group of kids come in. First they are playing by the puppet stage, then suddenly, the whole group is off to the board books, then they quickly move to the computers.
The opposite of this is the bald eagle. The eagles I see along the coast like to pick out a spot high in a tree where no one can bother them...and then they just chill. Eagles are most similar to our library patrons who love to grab four or five books that interest them, find a cozy chair on the periphery, and just relax while having a good read. If someone gets too noisy or close, they "fly away" to another chair where they can find the peace and solitude they are after.
But what about the noisy ravens and seagulls? On the beach, they are only interested in one very popular thing...food! They swoop and peck and lash out at each other in order to be the one who gets the meal first. This reminds me of the people who are always after the best and newest books and movies...and that is PRECISELY why we have implemented the "hold" system at the library where you can get put on a prioritized list for high-demand items. If we didn't have that, it would be a noisy, pecking, free-for-all in the library in regards to who gets the new stuff first! We would all be like the pack of seagulls fighting over the same crab.
There's one more "bird" on the beach that we never see in the library. They are the cormorants who fly right by without ever stopping. Where are they going in such a hurry? Regardless, we hope to see those cormorants and the rest of you "birds" in the library very soon!
