All good things must come to an end, and that includes my career in libraries, as well as my Tales from the Library column. I retired once in April of 2021, but the library kept me on as a stringer. When the staff suddenly found themselves without any management, I had the pleasure of coming back as the interim director for a few months. Now that we have hired a director and a main library manager (hooray for Don and Wendy!), it is time for me to fully experience retirement. I have a family, a couple of grandkids, and miles of hiking trails that have been patiently waiting for me. So, let’s commence with the topic of the day.

Have you ever read any of the classic books by E. B. White? He originally wrote books and articles for the adult reader, but later found much success as a children’s author. Most notable of his titles...Charlotte’s Web, Stuart Little, and The Trumpet of the Swan.

