All good things must come to an end, and that includes my career in libraries, as well as my Tales from the Library column. I retired once in April of 2021, but the library kept me on as a stringer. When the staff suddenly found themselves without any management, I had the pleasure of coming back as the interim director for a few months. Now that we have hired a director and a main library manager (hooray for Don and Wendy!), it is time for me to fully experience retirement. I have a family, a couple of grandkids, and miles of hiking trails that have been patiently waiting for me. So, let’s commence with the topic of the day.
Have you ever read any of the classic books by E. B. White? He originally wrote books and articles for the adult reader, but later found much success as a children’s author. Most notable of his titles...Charlotte’s Web, Stuart Little, and The Trumpet of the Swan.
I adore one of his famous quotes because it sums up why I sought out a career in libraries. “A library is a good place to go when you feel unhappy, for there, in a book, you may find encouragement and comfort. A library is a good place to go when you feel bewildered or undecided, for there, in a book, you may have your question answered. Books are good company in sad times and happy times, for books are people—people who have managed to stay alive by hiding between the covers of a book.”
I like to think of the Tillamook County Libraries in much the same way. Every day, we see patrons who come into our facilities for a multitude of reasons. We never know if the person walking through our doors is estatically happy...or having the worst day of their life. But whatever their emotional status, we know they have come to the right place, for a library is an answer place. While we help many patrons who come in with specific requests for library items, my favorite customers are those who come to the library unsure of what they are looking for. Then a librarian’s job is to help guide people to just the right book (or movie, or magazine) that might make their visit to the library a successful one. It has been a good occupation for someone like me who loves to help people.
In closing, I’d like to say I am very grateful the editor of the Headlight Herald agreed to publish these columns and get the good news about our services out to the public. I am happy to leave the library in very capable hands of the new management and am thrilled we are almost fully staffed again!
Finally, I hope you take to heart the words of E. B. White, venturing to the library at any time when you feel “bewildered or undecided” about something, and let the cosmos (and the excellent librarians) lead you to the information you are seeking. If you do that, there is a good chance you will see this retired librarian standing beside you, on the customer side of the counter. Long live libraries.
