Kids say the darndest things! Way back in the time when librarians used to be able to conduct school visits with children, part of my presentation was to ask the kids for the one word they thought of when they heard the word “librarian”. The five top responses usually revolved around the following words: books, old lady, mean lady, glasses, and shhhhhh! I suppose part of their answers were just looking to get a reaction from me, but I would not doubt they were serious about most of them. That would give me the opportunity to talk about another word: stereotypes!
The stereotypical image of librarians is easily supported by conducting a Google Images search for “librarian”. You will likely see pictures of an old lady in a cardigan sweater, bun on the top of the head and a stern expression on her face. If that is your picture of a librarian, you need to stop into the Tillamook County Library and meet some of our staff. We do not have ANYONE that would fit that stereotype. In fact, we have a dance instructor, a roller derby queen, and a professional photographer (me) on staff!
In school discussions, I always end up bringing the conversation around to reveal that there was a time when librarians may have been a bit stern and perhaps they liked to keep things quiet and orderly. But that vision expired decades ago. Now, we are still about the books, but we are even more about the people. We want to provide information and inspiration, not just in book form, but in any format that gets our point across best. Whether it be a book, a database, a video, a program…you name it! The key ingredient is providing information and that has always been our specialty.
I admit, not everyone agrees with us branching out beyond just providing books. When I was leading library ukulele jams, I had a few people ask me why in the world I was offering something as frivolous and noisy as ukulele lessons in a library. What I tried to help them understand is the library is all about learning, and learning comes in many shapes and forms. Encouraging and coaching a bunch of people on ukulele is not just about making noise. It is about developing a talent, expanding the mind, encouraging finger dexterity, practicing memory skills, building teamwork mentality…and so more.
Programming has become a big part of what most libraries offer, and we hope to get back to that soon. But if you think ukulele lessons are wild, you should hear what some libraries across the county offer. There are a few progressive libraries that have a “library of people” in which you can book a session with someone with a different belief/ethnicity/profession than yours to discuss their perspectives. You can check out a Buddhist, an artist, a person with autism, a refugee, a homeless person…and the list goes on. These conversations are likely to help people gain much more insight than just reading a dry text on the topic.
Some libraries have lightboxes to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder. Others have fitness bikes set up so you can pedal while you read. I have seen libraries that have full kitchens in their facilities so they can have cooking classes. Other events I have seen in libraries around the world include table tennis tournaments, comic conventions, video game competitions, a “silent disco” where people get together and dance to their own tunes wearing headphones, and one I am jealous of…a how-to beer brewing class in which their motto was “keeping the pub in public library!”
So, stop by and check us out. You might spot one of us in a cardigan, but that is far as we go with the old-fashioned librarian stereotype!
