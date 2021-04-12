What have you done in your life that brought both terror and excitement? For me, driving the 28-foot bookmobile takes me WAY out of my comfort zone…but I actually kind of like the adrenaline rush! This column will give you a behind-the-scenes look at what it is like to drive an entire library through the major, minor, and barely-there roads of Tillamook County.
Let’s talk about the perilous parts of the job first. The bookmobile is built as a school bus, but instead of rows of seats, we have bookshelves installed. One of the most often-asked questions we hear is, “How do you get all the books to stay on the shelf when you are driving down the road?” The answer is…sometimes we don’t! The shelves are actually angled back a bit so this normally keeps them on the shelf. But ask anyone who has ever driven the bus what happens when you hit a big pothole or accidentally go over a curb. It is like a game of 52 card pickup with books scattered all over the floor of the bookmobile!
The next peril involves something we do a lot of…backing up! In fact, not only do we have to back the bookmobile into the library garage every night, but we also must back into many narrow driveways at some of our rural stops. As Peter Pan said, it takes a lot of “faith, trust…and a little bit of pixie dust” for me to do this without making a fool of myself. With rain-covered sideview mirrors and a distorted fisheye lens on the backup camera, the best advice is to take it slow and do not overcorrect on the steering wheel. I have left plenty of tracks on the road that make it look like a sidewinding snake had driven the bus!
The only thing that makes me sweat more than backing up in the bookmobile is backing up while turning tight corners and dodging structures at Camp Tillamook Youth Transitional Facility. This was always the ultimate test for a bookmobile driver when we used to provide library service there. I always made sure I had my good luck charm with me on those days!
Another thrill that never gets old is when you hit a pothole so big that it bottoms out the bus, making the most horrible cringe-inducing noise you can imagine! This must be something the manufacturer assumes will happen because there is a “strike plate” under the vehicle to protect important internal components. My usual spot to bottom out was on Slab Creek Road in South County, where the leafy trees created a sun-dappled effect on the road, camouflaging the potholes. Thank goodness, Slab Creek was resurfaced not long ago!
One more anxiety-causing moment was when the self-dumping canopy on the side of the bookmobile would inexplicably choose the wrong moment to bail gallons of rainwater on an unsuspecting victim. At school stops, we left more than one student totally drenched when the mechanism let loose with a waterfall at just the wrong time. Maybe it is a good thing the canopy lost a battle with a telephone pole one day and was suddenly and permanently removed from the bus!
It looks like we only got through the perilous parts of driving the bookmobile. Be sure to tune in next week when we cover the many joys of driving the big blue bus!
