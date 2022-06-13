Are you like me, struggling with awkward social conversations as we learn how to gather again at this stage of the pandemic? My wife and I have kept a pretty tight circle of friends and relatives for the past couple years, but are beginning to branch out. Over Memorial Day weekend, we attended our granddaughter’s 4th birthday party where we gathered with 20 relatives and friends of my daughter. I hadn’t been there more than ten minutes when I was introducing myself to a male acquaintance of the family, a Millennial that manages a high-end restaurant in Portland. When I said I was the Interim Director for the Tillamook County Libraries, he said, “I have a question for you...why do public libraries even exist anymore?”
My defensive radar popped right up but I first scanned his face for any hint that he was just teasing me. Nope, no smile. No twinkle in his eye. And he didn’t burst into laughter and say, “I’m just messing with you!” So, I opened my mouth to begin explaining, and he added, “I mean, why aren’t libraries privatized and run by paid memberships? And besides, what is there to do as a library director but to open the library doors and let people come in and look at stuff? Wouldn’t it be better to just have all libraries be digital libraries where all you have to do is open your computer and you would have access to every book ever written?”
Let’s see, where do I start? “First of all, public libraries still exist because the public insists on it. Spend one hour in any of our libraries and you will see how widely used our facilities are. We have reinvented ourselves to be so much more than just books. We provide meeting spaces for the public, computers and WiFi for those who need it, job-search help, and we also present programs...from storytimes to teen programs to events for adults.” He seemed to be impressed with those statements, so I went on to question #2. “There are private libraries, but how much would you be willing to pay for a membership? It would take a whole lot of paid members to offer anything near to the level of service we currently offer. Privatization turns a library into a for-profit organization and whenever that happens in libraries, the quality of service is always less...and you would have to deny library service to the people who cannot afford to become members.”
I couldn’t even begin to answer his question about what a library director does besides open the door and let people in. We manage the facilities, create and revise policies, monitor and maintain a very complex budget, oversee all the library departments and branches, attend so many board meetings for the library board, commissioners’ meetings, friends of the library gatherings, the Library foundation group...and the list goes on and on. We interview, hire, and review employees. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg in regards to a director’s duties. There are more “other duties as assigned” than any other job I have ever had.
Finally, I decided to tackle the digital library question. “That honestly is a good idea, but what about people who do not have all the ‘toys’ you have...computers, tablets, and smart phones...let alone the people who cannot afford the Internet at their homes? Tillamook County even has lots of areas where you cannot get cell phone service, so what about those people? Do they just not get library service because they don’t have the finances to afford the Internet or digital devices?”
By now, my new acquaintance seemed satisfied and informed with my answers, so he redirected the chat to the NBA playoffs. While I wasn’t expecting to defend libraries on Memorial Day, it was a good reminder that many non-library users might have the very same questions. And that reminds me of another library director duty...to happily explain the importance of libraries to anyone who asks! Go ahead...I can talk libraries all day long.
