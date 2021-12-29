Dear Santa, I don’t know if you’re the right person to send a thank you letter to, but it’s easier than sending a separate letter to every home in Tillamook County! You see, the staff at the library is so appreciative of all the good things that happened to us this year, it seems like we can’t jump into 2022 without first expressing our gratitude.
First and foremost, we want to say thank you to all our patrons who stuck with us through the many changes in procedures and safety measures we introduced in response to the ongoing COVID situation. Although all of us would have preferred to carry on with business as normal, we had to adapt be sure to keep our patrons and our employees safe. We are thankful to the public who went along with these changes, donning a mask, limiting their time in the buildings, and treating our employees with respect.
We also want to give thanks for the gift of support we received from the Library Board and the Board of County Commissioners as they reviewed and approved our carefully researched plans. None of us had been through anything like this before and it took the work of many in our organization to bring about the safety strategies we enacted throughout the different phases of the ever-changing pandemic and its variants.
We are thankful for the gift of understanding as we were forced to temporarily drop our exciting in-person programming. We had to get creative in order to offer some alternative programs in the form of online storytimes, take-and-make crafts, YouTube baking tutorials, and more. We know it wasn’t the same as sitting in a room with a group of friends, but with any luck, our beloved in-person library programs will return soon.
Another monumental change we are thankful for...finally ending overdue fines! Hopefully, this left our patrons with a little more change jingling in their pockets this year.
We are grateful that we are able to once again offer our meeting rooms to the public! With meeting space in such short supply in Tillamook County, the public rooms are a blessing to all. We have hosted so many organizations and individuals over the years, including club meetings, birthday parties, homeschool programs, Shakespeare Club and other civic groups, flu shot clinics, tax help...and the list goes on. Oh, and that gives me an idea, Santa! If you would like to schedule a toy-making workshop in our meeting rooms, please call the main library to inquire.
Finally, thank you that we are able to look to the future with excitement and hope for a return to normalcy. We are particularly thrilled that we were recently able to add hours at the branch libraries. Patrons are already enjoying mornings in the libraries at locations from Manzanita to Pacific City.
So, thank you, Santa, for whatever part you played in making 2021 filled with abundant gifts. We hope you enjoyed the milk, cookies, and complimentary bookmarks we left out for you on Christmas Eve. Wishing you a joyous new year and just as many blessings in 2022.
